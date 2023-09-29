Why Now is The Best Time to Switch to eSIM

Share

Last year, Apple changed the iPhone 14 by removing the SIM card tray to save space. This means that traditional SIM cards connecting your phone to cellular networks are slowly disappearing from Apple phones.iPhone 14

Other smartphone makers, like Samsung and Google, follow Apple’s lead. So, in the future, you can expect many phones to rely on eSIM – a digital SIM card built into the phone that you can activate through simple methods with any cellular service plan.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also supports eSIM usage because it makes switching to a different mobile carrier easier and more environmentally friendly due to its durability and circular use.

What makes eSIM different

A regular SIM card can be taken in and out of your phone, but eSIM stays inside. With a regular SIM, you can change it physically when you travel or want to use a different local network while keeping your phone, saving you from extra charges. eSIM makes changing carriers even easier. You do it all on your phone; there is no need for a new SIM card or a store visit.

You can simply enter your carrier’s info, often by scanning a QR code. If your phone has eSIM, you’ll find settings to set it up, switch between phone lines and carriers, and manage your accounts.

You can even have multiple networks on your phone, each with its own voice and data plan. Most phones allow up to five virtual SIMs with eSIMs, making it a cost-effective and hassle-free way to stay connected while traveling.

Like many other compliant industries, eSIM providers place your data privacy and security at the forefront of their service. Through stringent security measures, compliance with regulations, transparency, minimal data collection, encryption, dedicated customer support, and user control, At the same time, you get to enjoy the benefits of seamless connectivity.

In addition, there are rules and regulations to ensure the security and privacy of eSIM technology. Five US states – California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut – are introducing new laws to protect consumer privacy in the United States. This was enforced after California issued its second California Privacy Rights Act.

Traveling with an eSIM

Traveling with an eSIM is super convenient. You don’t have to worry about tiny SIM cards getting lost, and buying expensive touristy SIM cards in a new country is not stressful. Whether a quick business trip or a longer vacation, eSIM plans are customized for your needs.

Amid numerous eSIM mobile data choices, Holafly is a reliable and user-friendly option for travelers seeking seamless connectivity. Holafly makes the decision-making process easy with transparent details about data plans, coverage, and pricing for various destinations, eliminating the need to decipher complicated terms. They provide a variety of eSIM plans tailored to different travel needs, whether a brief business trip or an extended vacation.

Holafly offers a solution for global coverage, ensuring you can stay connected in popular travel destinations as well as remote areas around the world. For instance, you can get eSIM USA when traveling to the Big Apple, and you can avoid the hassle of purchasing and inserting a physical SIM card.

Through Holafly, you can skip the trouble of buying and putting in a physical SIM card. This not only saves you the hassle but is also, particularly when traveling in the USA.



How to activate the eSIM service

One great feature of eSIM is that you can purchase a mobile plan and set up the service on your phone long before your trip. Then, when you reach your destination, you can activate it quickly.

For instance, you can visit the Holafly website or app before your trip to explore and purchase the eSIM plan that perfectly aligns with your travel itinerary. Upon making your purchase, Holafly provides clear and concise instructions on activating your eSIM. These instructions are typically delivered via email or through their user-friendly platform.

To set up your eSIM, go to your iPhone’s settings, tap “Cellular,” and choose “Add Cellular Plan.” You can either scan the QR code they give you or enter the details yourself. Once you’ve done this, your eSIM will be activated, and you’re ready to use your new mobile plan.

If you have Android, rest assured because the process is similar. Contact your carrier to get an eSIM QR code or activation key. Then, in your device settings under “Network & Internet” or “Connections,” go to “SIM cards” or “Mobile network” and choose “Add mobile plan.” Scan the QR code or enter the activation key provided by your carrier and any necessary details. Confirm the activation, and restart your device.

