Munich Motor Show: VW reinvents GTI brand for the electric age

Share



Headlining at the 2023 Munich motor show, Volkswagen displayed its electric GTI concept, ‘unashamedly harking back to the original Golf GTI from half a century ago’, says Autocar.

The hot hatch variant of the upcoming ID 2 is earmarked to head Volkswagen’s new entry-level electric car line-up with a front-mounted electric motor, specially tuned sport suspension, traditional GTI design elements and a price tag expected to start at around €30,000 (£26,000).

“Production has already been decided as part of our electric offensive,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer, in a clear statement of intent for the first-ever electric GTI model. “It remains sporty, technologically progressive and accessible but now has a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected and extremely emotive.”

Schäfer said the production version of the ID GTI would be revealed in 2026 and be on sale in early 2027. Confirmation of the hot ID 2 comes after Schäfer told Autocar that he was seeking to ensure long-standing Volkswagen names like GTI are retained on future electric models.

By 2027, VW will launch eleven new all-electric models, offering – it claims – the widest electric vehicle range of all manufacturers – from a compact car priced as less than 25,000 Euros through to a family saloon. In the future, there will also be sporty and emotive GTI versions of selected models from the all-electric ID. family.

Alongside electric vehicles such as the ID. GTI Concept, ID.4, ID.5 and new ID., Volkswagen will also continue to offer efficient combustion engine vehicles such as the new generations of the Passat3 and the Tiguan3.

Adds Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer:

“We have realigned Volkswagen over the course of recent months. Our actions are always focused on the question of what customers expect from us. The complete range of our new orientation will be visible for the first time at the IAA Mobility.

“Volkswagen is delivering what customers want: whether electric, combustion engine or hybrid vehicles – all our new models impress with enjoyable efficiency, intuitive operation and high quality that is evident in all areas. In this way, we are meeting our promise of once more focusing completely on customer needs.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

