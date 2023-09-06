VW offers up to £4,500 for ULEZ scrappage scheme

Share

Offer designed to help remove most polluting cars from roads

Available on selected models until end of 2023

Customers must be able to prove eligibility for scrappage scheme

Volkswagen is offering up to £4,500 to people affected by the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across London.

The offer is designed to help remove the worst polluting cars from city streets and ease the cost-of-living crisis for drivers with older vehicles, who face daily charges when driving in London from 29 August.

The amount on offer from Volkswagen ranges from £1,750 to £4,500 – depending on the model chosen to replace an old car – and is available as an alternative to current offers from the brand and Volkswagen Financial Services.

Popular and multi-award-winning electric, petrol and diesel cars qualify, including all current Volkswagen ID. models, the ever-popular Polo and three small SUVs. Cars need to meet minimum emissions standards when travelling within the ULEZ from 29 August 2023; drivers of cars that don’t meet the standards must pay a daily charge of £12.50.

The minimum emission standards for ULEZ-compliant cars are:

Petrol – Euro 4 or newer (generally built after 2005)

Diesel – Euro 6 or newer (generally built after 2015)

The standards also apply to some commercial vehicles.

The cash discounts from Volkswagen are available to anyone in London’s 32 boroughs who qualifies for the Mayor of London’s scrappage scheme, which provides financial assistance to help Londoners scrap non-compliant cars, motorcycles and wheelchair accessible vehicles. The scheme offers up to £2,000 or a combination of cash and public transport passes.

The discounts can be used at any Volkswagen Retailer in the UK, but customers must be able to prove their eligibility for the ULEZ scrappage scheme. Offer ends on 31 December 2023.

What’s on offer?

Model Amount (inc VAT) Polo £1,750 ID.3 (original variant) £3,500 ID.3 (new variant) £2,500 ID.4 £4,000 ID.5 £4,500 T-Cross £1,750 Taigo £2,000 T-Roc £2,500

See the Transport for London website for more about the ULEZ scrappage scheme: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/scrappage-schemes.

