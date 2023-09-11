UK’s EV Infrastructure 12 years behind schedule, claims report

Share



As the UK prepares to ban the sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, concerns are emerging about the country’s readiness for the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Recent data analysed by MakeMyHouseGreen suggests that the UK government is falling drastically behind its infrastructure targets, potentially leaving thousands without easy access to EV chargers.

In January 2023, there were just 37,055 public EV chargers according to figures from the Department for Transport. By July 2023, this number had increased to 44,020, indicating a trajectory of 13,930 new installations for the entire year. However, to meet the government’s ambitious target of 300,000 chargers by 2030, an additional 255,980 chargers must be installed over the next 6.5 years. This requires an annual installation rate of 39,382 chargers.

Analysing the government’s data, MakeMyHouseGreen reveals the severity of the shortfall: the UK needs to bolster its installation rate by an astounding 182.71%. At the current trajectory, the target would be achieved in 2042, 18.38 years from 2024, 12 years after the intended target.

Says Llewellyn Kinch, CEO of MakeMyHouseGreen:

“The numbers don’t lie. The current pace is alarmingly inadequate. For the UK to transition smoothly to an electric future, a robust and accessible charging infrastructure is paramount. At this rate, we’re set to hit our targets over a decade late, which is a significant concern for both consumers and the industry.”

Consumer Confidence in EVs

The government’s strategy paper, launched in March 2022, concedes that the availability of public EV chargers is directly related to consumer confidence in EVs: “We expect around 300,000 public chargers as a minimum by 2030. Our goal is to ensure these charge points are installed ahead of demand, inspiring confidence in drivers who have not yet made the switch.”

Adds Kinch:

“With the recent high energy prices, there’s an understandable apprehension among consumers about the true affordability of EVs. It’s not just about the vehicle’s price tag; it’s about the cost of powering it. Helping households to transition to solar can alleviate some of these concerns. By creating an ecosystem where homes produce their own sustainable energy, we can smooth the path for EV adoption and ensure a greener, more cost-effective future for all.”

Data was analysed using the most recent EV charger installation figures from the Department for Transport. A full breakdown of the data featured in the release:

Number of public EV chargers January 2023 37,055 Electric vehicle charging device statistics: January 2023 Number of public EV chargers to date July 2023 44,020 Electric vehicle charging device statistics: July 2023 Trajectory for full year installations in 2023 13,930 Calculated by MMHG UK government target for 2030 300,000 UK electric vehicle infrastructure strategy How many EV chargers left to install to hit 2030 target 255,980 Calculated by MMHG How many installations needed per year to hit target 39,382 Calculated by MMHG How many extra installations are needed per year to hit target 25,452 Calculated by MMHG Percentage increase in annual installations needed 182.71% Calculated by MMHG When target will be hit at current annual trajectory (years to go from 2024) 18.38 Calculated by MMHG When target will be hit at current annual trajectory (year) 2042 Calculated by MMHG When target will be hit at current annual trajectory (years behind target) 12 Calculated by MMHG

Sources

Policy paper – UK electric vehicle infrastructure strategy – https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/uk-electric- vehicle-infrastructure- strategy

Electric vehicle charging device statistics: January 2023 – https://www.gov.uk/government/ statistics/electric-vehicle- charging-device-statistics- january-2023/electric-vehicle- charging-device-statistics- january-2023

Electric vehicle charging device statistics: July 2023 – https://www.gov.uk/government/ statistics/electric-vehicle- charging-device-statistics- july-2023

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

