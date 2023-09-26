Ubitricity adds 10,000th EV charge point

Share



Ubitricity, provider and operator of public charging solutions and a member of the Shell Group, today announced it is now operating more than 10,000 EV charge points across Europe.

This milestone was reached during the takeover of nearly 1,500 AC fast charge points as part of ubitricity’s Dutch market entry.

The UK remains the company’s largest market – operating more than 7,000 charge points. Since 2020, ubitricity has been the UK’s largest charge point operator. Most of these charge points are retrofitted into existing lampposts – a charging solution that ubitricity brought to the market in 2016.

However, ubitricity is also supporting local authorities across the UK in the roll-out of AC fast and DC rapid charging points for public use.

The takeover of the Dutch charge points adds to ubitricity’s growing Continental European network across Germany, France and the Netherlands. The Dutch project involves the takeover of nearly 1,500 existing public AC fast charge points in the provinces of North-Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht.

Within the Shell Group, ubitricity is the full-service specialist for the expansion of public on-street charging solutions, and the ubitricity team is working closely with Shell and other partners to maintain and further expand public charging infrastructure across all of its markets. Shell and its subsidiaries maintain a global network of over 40,000 public EV charge points.

To simplify the use of ubitricity charge points, the company claims, all 10,000 locations will be rebranded physically and digitally to Shell Recharge. It believes this integration will make it easier for EV drivers to find and access EV charging. The Shell Recharge app is already used by over 500,000 drivers. Customers can also pay via Pay-As-You-Go and other EV roaming options.

Says Daniel Kunkel, CEO of ubitricity:

“We are excited to have rolled out 10,000 ubitricity charge points in close partnership with local authorities all over Europe. This is an incentive for our team to further accelerate the expansion of public charging networks. We are committed to providing more drivers the right charger, at the right place, at the right time.”

In the UK ubitricity is currently rolling out charging infrastructure across Local Authorities including; Liverpool, West Berkshire, Redbridge, West Suffolk, and Richmond and Wandsworth.

