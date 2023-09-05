Toyota reveals British-built, hydrogen-fuelled Hilux Prototype pick-up

Share

UK development project delivers prototype of an electrified Toyota Hilux pick-up, equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system

Vehicle produced by a consortium led by Toyota Manufacturing UK at TMUK’s Burnaston vehicle plant in Derby

Project supported by Government funding via the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC)

Toyota has unveiled a prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered Hilux. The ground-breaking pick-up was revealed at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s Burnaston car plant in Derby, where it has been developed in a joint project with consortium partners, supported by UK Government funding.

The new powertrain uses core elements from the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric saloon – technology that has been available for almost 10 years of commercial production. When driven, the fuel cell produces no tailpipe emissions other than pure water.

Three high-pressure fuel tanks are used, giving the Hilux an expected driving range of more than 365 miles – significantly further than might be achieved with a battery electric system. The battery, which stores electricity produced on-board by the fuel cell, is positioned in the rear load deck, avoiding loss of cabin space.

The project began in early 2022 with a feasibility study undertaken by TMUK and Toyota Motor Europe with consortium partners Ricardo, ETL, D2H Advanced Technologies and Thatcham Research. Funding was subsequently gained from the UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre, a non-profit organisation supporting the development of cleaner technologies and new mobility concepts.

Says Minister for Industry and Economic Security Nusrat Ghani:

“We have an amazing manufacturing sector here in the UK, and this is a great example. It’s fantastic to see Toyota reach another milestone on their journey to zero emissions here in Britain, and I congratulate the project team for their success on this cutting-edge development. This is a great vote of confidence in UK manufacturing and its potential to deliver carbon-free vehicles to meet future targets.”

Adds Richard Kenworthy, TMUK Managing Director:

“The project team have accomplished an incredible job in a very short space of time, from creating the prototype build area to completion of the first vehicle. The UK Government funding has enabled us not only to develop a new vehicle in record time, but also to upskill our teams to work on hydrogen-related technologies, something we hope to build on in the future.

