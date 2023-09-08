Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple shares fall on news of Chinese government iPhone ban

Share



Apple shares fell about 3% on Thursday, following a 4% decline on Wednesday, after several reports suggesting that Chinese government workers could be banned from using iPhones. The reported restrictions, which have not been publicly announced by the Chinese government, raise concerns that Apple’s products could get caught up in international tensions between the U.S. and China. Greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, is Apple’s third-largest market, accounting for 18% of total revenue of $394 billion. It’s also where the vast majority of Apple products are assembled. The tech giant declined to comment. CNBC

Google will soon require that political ads on its platforms let people know when images and audio have been created using artificial intelligence (AI). The rules have been created as a response to the “growing prevalence of tools that produce synthetic content”, a Google spokesperson told the BBC. The change is scheduled for November, about a year ahead of the next US presidential election. There are fears AI will supercharge disinformation around the campaigns. Google’s existing ad policies already ban manipulating digital media to deceive or mislead people about politics, social issues, or matters of public concern. BBC

Eleven members of a Russian hacking gang that supported Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and targeted UK hospitals during the COVID pandemic have been hit with sanctions. The Trickbot group extorted at least $180m (£145m) across the world, including at least £27m from 149 victims in the UK, where it targeted schools, councils and businesses, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA). The gang is accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malware. Sky News



BP has opened what it claims is the UK’s largest electric car charging station, which is capable of supporting up to 180 vehicles at a time. The Gigahub at the NEC in Birmingham – near major junctions for the M42 and M6 motorways – can charge up to 30 vehicles on 300kW DC connections at any one time and a further 150 at slower, 7kW AC charge points. The site also features a drive-through Starbucks outlet, allowing motorists to purchase refreshments before or after they charge. Autocar

No new offshore windfarms will go ahead in the UK after the latest government auction, in what critics have called the biggest clean energy policy failure in almost a decade. None of the companies hoping to build big offshore windfarms in UK waters took part in the government’s annual auction, which awards contracts to generate renewable electricity for 15 years at a set price. The companies had warned ministers repeatedly that the auction price was set too low for offshore windfarms to take part after costs in the sector soared by about 40% because of inflation across their supply chains. The Guardian

Apple is just days away from revealing the latest additions to its iPhone line-up as the technology giant upgrades its flagship smartphone. The US company will on Tuesday unveil its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, updating last year’s iPhone 14 handsets. It is also expected to upgrade its Apple Watch line up. The iPhone-maker will host its launch event, called “Wanderlust”, at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. Telegraph

