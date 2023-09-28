Police switching off bodycams, Meta Quest 3 to launch October 10th

Share



Police officers are switching off their body-worn cameras when force is used, as well as deleting footage and sharing videos on WhatsApp. A BBC investigation has uncovered more than 150 reports of camera misuse by forces in England and Wales – described as “shocking” by a leading officer. In one case, siblings faced a two-year legal battle over footage showing officers’ use of force against them. The roll-out of body-worn cameras, costing at least £90m over the past decade, was intended to benefit both victims and the police – protecting officers against malicious complaints and improving the quality of evidence collected. BBC

Sir Jony Ive defined the smartphone era with his design for the iPhone – now he could do the same for artificial intelligence. The British designer, who was behind some of Apple’s most iconic devices, is working with the creator of ChatGPT to develop a new AI gadget. OpenAI founder Sam Altman has reportedly drafted in Sir Jony to work on “AI hardware”, according to technology website The Information. The pair are said to be discussing what an AI device could look like and are seeking as much as $1bn in funding for the project, according to the Financial Times. Telegraph

ChatGPT can now browse the internet and is able to provide users with up-to-date information sourced online, maker OpenAI has said. Until now, the generative AI model’s responses have been based on data up to September 2021 on which it had been trained. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OpenAI said the updated version of the model was first being made available to its Plus and Enterprise users, but would be made available to everyone “soon”. Independent



We already knew Meta Quest 3 was on the way after Meta made its latest consumer VR headset official back in June – just days ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro reveal – but the company has now slapped it with a 10th October launch date, and pre-orders are open now. April’s initial unveiling confirmed some top-level features for Meta’s new VR headset – or more accurately described as a mixed reality headset – but we now have a much clearer idea of the specs of this new model. Meta Quest 3 is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor – which Meta says can manage “double the graphic processing” of Quest 2 – and it includes 8GB of RAM. Eurogamer

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to work with the US to tackle the “sickening” rise of child sexual abuse images generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Investigations by an online safety group have found “astoundingly realistic” AI-made images of children, including babies and toddlers, being abused. The Internet Watch Foundation has also discovered an online “manual” written by offenders to help others use AI to produce even more lifelike images, circumventing safety measures that image generators have put in place. Sky News

D isney Plus will start clamping down on on password -sharing overseas to coincide with a major shakeup to its pricing model. The streaming service is informing customers in Canada that it will soon restrict them from sharing their accounts with anyone outside of their household. Disney is enforcing the new policy as part of an update to its terms and conditions for subscribers, which will come into effect on November 1. Evening Standard

