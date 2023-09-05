Polestar competition winner unveiled as full-size model alongside Hot Wheels collab

Share



Polestar has brought the winning design from its Design Contest to life as a 1:1 scale model, presented during Munich IAA 2023.

At the same time, Polestar is kicking off a partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand, starting with Hot Wheels providing the inspiration for the next Polestar Design Contest that references the innovative designs from the American brand’s 55-year history.

The ‘Polestar Synergy’ electric fantasy supercar combines three winning designs which took the honours in the latest competition from a field of over 600 entries. After shortlisting ten designs, the judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner – a first for the competition. The resulting Polestar Synergy is the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.

Says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO:

“Congratulations to the winners; their vision and the teamwork with our designers has resulted in a truly gorgeous car. The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience. All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents.”

Adds Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel:

“Just as Polestar is redefining the boundaries of electric performance and automotive innovation, Hot Wheels has consistently pushed the limits of imagination and design, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Polestar starting with this year’s Design Contest winner. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Hot Wheels: hard-fought determination, grit and passion that pushes the boundaries of auto design. We can’t wait to see the concepts for next year’s Challenge.”

Full details of the next Polestar Design Contest will be announced in due course.

