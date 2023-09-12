Osprey Charging and Motability join forces to trial charging network for disabled

Share

The collaboration between Osprey Charging and Motability Operations aims to gain valuable insight into how the public charging experience works for disabled drivers

Motability Operations is the largest leasing company in UK, with over 690,000 customers across the UK.

Working together both organisations aim to see how Motability Scheme customers can access Osprey’s nationwide rapid charging network

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has been selected by Motability Operations, the UK’s largest leasing company which delivers the Motability Scheme to over 690,000 disabled people, as its first charge point operator (CPO) partner.

The collaboration will allow Motability Scheme EV drivers to find a location on Osprey’s GB-wide rapid charging network, charge, and pay through the Motability Go Charge App before reviewing the location for accessibility. This seamless charging and billing, combined with the visibility of reviews from peers on the App, will help to improve Motability Scheme drivers’ confidence in choosing and using public charging.

This is the latest fleet collaboration made possible by Osprey’s Iris platform, which integrates directly with Paua’s platform underpinning the Motability Go Charge App.

Osprey claims it was the first CPO to build accessibly-designed public charging hubs, and to subscribe to independent, public EV charging endorsement body ChargeSafe, as well as vocally support the BSI PAS1899 standards for accessible charging and commit to network audits and targets based on these.

The reviews of accessibility at Osprey locations provided by Motability Scheme customers through the Motability Go Charge App will not only help other drivers, but also help further improve Osprey’s charging infrastructure, supporting its mission of creating a network that is easy to use and accessible to all.

Says Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging:

“Motability Operations is not only the largest leasing company in the UK, but one of the most important in empowering access to public charging and ease of use for all drivers. This is something close to Osprey’s heart, so we’re delighted to be the first CPO partner of Motability Operations. We look forward to seeing the feedback from drivers, which will help us continue to set the bar for inclusivity and user-friendly charging for all.”

Adds Jonathan Jenkins, Head of Innovation at Motability Operations:

“The accessibility of charge points remains one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption for customers on the Motability Scheme. We’re excited to be working with Osprey to help support our customers charging needs and ensure the move to electric is as simple and worry-free as possible. Working with forward-thinking companies like Osprey, we hope to be able to smooth the transition to EVs for all drivers.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

