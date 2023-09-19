Nissan partners with EDF and PodPoint for ‘free year of EV driving’

Share

EV drivers could enjoy a year’s free motoring when they purchase a new car from a Nissan dealership. The manufacturer has teamed up with Pod Point, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging, and EDF – Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity.

Customers can claim 10,000 free miles by following a five-step process – and 10,000 miles is more than many people travel in a year. Anyone taking advantage of this limited-time offer will firstly need to purchase a new Nissan electric vehicle from a Nissan dealership.

The two electric cars in Nissan’s range are the iconic LEAF hatchback, the world’s first mass-market EV with a range of up to 168 miles; and the coupe crossover ARIYA (pictured above), which travel up to 329 miles on a single charge. For anyone in the market for a compact van, there is also the Townstar EV.

After selecting their new vehicle, customers need to order a Pod Point 7kW Solo 3 home charger from a Nissan dealership as well as either be an EDF customer or be willing to switch their energy supply to them.

Pod Point will then carry out the consultation, delivery, expert installation and activation of the charger. With Pod Point’s smart home charging, EV drivers can charge up to three times faster than a three-pin plug.

The cost of the charger and installation can be tied in with Nissan monthly vehicle payments, making it easy and affordable to carry out EV charging at home, claims Nissan. Finally, enough credit to cover the cost of driving 10,000 EV miles will be added to the customer’s EDF account for free.

As well as supplying home chargers, Pod Point’s extensive public network connects drivers with more than 9,200 charging bays. Pod Point was also recently endorsed by Which? for its end-to-end installation service – a first for any EV charging company.

EDF’s GoElectric Overnight tariff is tailor-made for home EV charging, claims Nissan. With fixed pricing for a year, at an off-peak rate of just 8p per kWh, customers have five hours of off-peak electricity every night for use on EVs and home appliances. The tariff is also backed by 100 per cent zero-carbon electricity, allowing customers to save both cash and carbon.

A Nissan spokesperson says: ‘‘We are delighted to have teamed up with Pod Point and EDF to introduce this great new offer. It couldn’t be easier for customers buying a new Nissan EV to claim their free 10,000 miles, which might well be enough to keep them on the road for a whole year.

Visit nissan.co.uk/edf10kmiles to find out more.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

