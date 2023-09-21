New anti-braking speed cameras could come to the UK

Share

Drivers have been warned UK roads could soon be equipped with devices designed to detect harsh braking following successful implementation in Spain.

The groundbreaking new technology will penalise drivers who attempt to avoid penalties by braking harshly to slow down for speed cameras and then speeding back up too quickly after passing them.

The anti-braking devices were trialled in early 2020 and have now been officially rolled out in the Navarra region of North-East Spain after a successful pilot scheme.

Experts are warning drivers that the high-tech devices could be rolled out to the UK after proving effective in catching out motorists trying to evade fines for speeding.

Many drivers are guilty of pushing down hard on the brake pedal to reach the legal speed limit on approach to a speed camera, and then pressing back down on the accelerator after passing the surveillance zone.

This manoeuvre, despite breaking the legal speed limit, often allows drivers to escape receiving any points on their licence, fines, or driving penalties.

Modern technology has been designed to make it harder for drivers to evade penalties, such as using laser systems and ‘doppler effect technology’ to accurately record the speed of a vehicle over a certain distance.

Average speed cameras are also a common sight up and down UK roads, where two devices record a vehicle’s number plate to calculate its average speed between both cameras.

However, the Spanish government have gone even further by introducing anti-braking radars and new technology known as cascading.

The cascading system involves installing a mobile radar device a significant distance (sometimes over a kilometre) after a fixed speed camera to detect those motorists who speed up again after passing the first camera, thinking they got away with it.

The speeding driver will then be caught by the second mobile speed camera and may receive a hefty fine and points on their licence.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel has warned all UK drivers that these new anti-braking systems could be used across the nation to control speeding.

“By capturing drivers who slam on the brakes before passing the fixed speed camera, as well as using technology to apprehend motorists who speed up again after the camera, the new radar devices will be able to penalise many more motorists than current systems.”

