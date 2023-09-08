Lotus Emeya, four-door hyper-GT, unveiled in New York

Share

Emeya is the new electric grand tourer (GT) from Lotus

Emeya is one of the fastest electric GTs in the world, with acceleration of 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in under 2.8 seconds.

Production is slated to begin in 2024. Emeya will join as a flagship model in the Lotus line-up of luxury-performance electric vehicles.

Lotus launched Studio Emeya, a three-day immersive experience in New York City to showcase the new flagship car. It will be open to the public on Saturday 9 September.

Experience Emeya at https://youtu.be/Tq4l40KI_bg Featuring an original soundtrack from Burial, with spoken word from James Massiah.

Lotus has unveiled the Emeya, the company’s first ‘four-door hyper-GT’, in New York City.

The top specification model for Emeya features Lotus’ high-power dual motor set-up that delivers a top speed of more than 155mph (250km/h) and can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric GTs in the world.

To provide customers with confidence wherever they’re travelling, the performance of Emeya is complemented by Lotus’ charging capabilities. Lotus claims it can add 93 miles (150km) of range with approximately five minutes of charge using a 350kW DC fast charger, as well as boost range up to 80% within 18 minutes.

The Lotus Emeya features KEF’s award-winning Uni-Q speaker design and Uni-Core space-saving subwoofer enclosure, as well as Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound – first seen in a Lotus on the Eletre Hyper-SUV

Emeya joins as a flagship model in Lotus’ line-up of luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, part of the company’s vision to become a global performance brand by 2028. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

The global premiere of the car took place in the heart of New York City, USA, as part of a three-day immersive brand experience.

Says Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group:

“Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we’re pushing the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle– making it truly for the drivers.”

Adds Ben Payne, Vice-President of Design, Lotus Group:

“This is a Lotus like you have never seen before. We’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far to create a luxury performance car for the drivers, designed to inspire confidence, exhilarate with raw emotion and pure joy – connecting them to the road.”

Emeya is setting a new benchmark for how a Lotus drives and feels by combining the company’s 75-year expertise in engineering and design, with the latest advanced innovations – bringing drivers an electric car that is exciting to drive and performs exceptionally.

This includes advanced and active aerodynamic features such as the pioneering active front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. All this, combined with a low centre of gravity that Lotus calls ‘hyperstance’, enhances stability when driving, and sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence, claims the car company.

Further information on Emeya will be released in Q4. Details on market availability and pricing will be announced at a future date.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

