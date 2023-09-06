Hyundai introduces In-Vehicle Payment Service on 2024 Kona

Share

Hyundai Motor America is bringing in-vehicle payments to customers with the introduction of Hyundai Pay.

The Hyundai Pay system allows customers to find and pay for things with their vehicle’s touchscreen using securely stored credit card information.

Hyundai has partnered with Parkopedia to launch Hyundai Pay’s first service, a new parking payment system. This system enables US drivers to locate, reserve and pay for parking at 6,000 locations – all from inside their vehicle, after an initial set-up.

Hyundai Pay launches with the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona available in dealerships this autumn. An additional nine Hyundai models will get Hyundai Pay via model year changes or over-the-air updates and include Parkopedia parking payment services. In the future, the Hyundai Pay platform will also have additional features and electric vehicle related use cases.

Drivers can also access the Hyundai Pay system through Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services app. Hyundai claims this provides a seamless connected service whether drivers are at home or on-the-go, with the app enabling drivers to view, book and retrieve past parking sessions for future journeys.

Say Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America:

“Hyundai Pay is the latest example of our continuous advancements in smart mobility and software-defined vehicles. With Hyundai Pay’s scalable e-commerce platform, we can elevate customer convenience and extend their digital reach by making every day needs, like finding and paying for parking, easier, swifter and safer via our connected-car, integrated-cockpit and secure-transaction technology.”

The new service helps to address the stress experienced by many US drivers when searching for parking, with 94% facing difficulties when locating parking – including 18% who encounter issues finding a space on every parking search, according to Parkopedia’s 2023 Global Driver Survey

There is also significant demand amongst American drivers for being able to find parking while inside their vehicles, with 58% wanting to be able to search for parking through their vehicle and 68% wanting to pay for parking through their in-car media system.

Adds Hans Puvogel, Chief Operating Officer at Parkopedia:

“American motorists report significant challenges in finding parking and a distinct desire for in-car parking services, with US Hyundai drivers showing a particular interest in accessing parking information through their vehicles.

“We are proud to be the first in-car commerce service to launch on the future-proof Hyundai Pay platform, which shows significant faith in the auto-grade quality of our services from one of the leading automakers. We look forward to additional models and vehicle services going live in the future.”

Hyundai Pay Platform Highlights

Offers customers features via the vehicle’s touchscreen and the Bluelink connected car system to enhance the driving experience

The scalable in-car payments system will expand to include other uses and selected scenarios that are part of daily drives and longer trips

Offering this level of convenience is part of Hyundai’s ongoing effort to create best-in-class digital ownership experiences

Offering easy-to-use payment options as part of navigation will simplify the driving experience

Payments are kept secure using tokenization (replacing card account details with a unique digital identifier, or token, that keeps data from being compromised)

