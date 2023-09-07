Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally fully revealed at Munich Motor Show



Following a global first look at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally has been revealed without camouflage for the first time today at IAA Mobility, Munich.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally boasts a tuned version of the Mustang Mach-E GT powertrain, with a two-motor layout targeting at least 880 Nm of torque and 358 kW of power. Mustang Mach-E Rally includes a lithium-ion battery with a 91 kWh (usable) capacity.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally has the first-ever RallySport Drive Mod from Ford, which is designed for off-road driving and adapts electronic control systems to allow bigger slides, a linear throttle response for better control, and more aggressive damping for better handling in loose corners. As a bonus, drivers will appreciate how this drive mode, combined with the new tyres, allows the Mustang Mach-E Rally to perform in snow and other slick on-road conditions, claims Ford.

To test the Mustang Mach-E, Ford developed an all-new rally course at its Michigan Proving Ground. The course was specially designed by rallycross veterans to simulate just what the vehicle might experience in the real world.

Every Mustang Mach-E Rally comes standard with two racing stripes that complement the colour palette. It can be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow with available Star White or new Glacier Gray as extra cost options.

“Just a year ago, this was merely an idea, and what you see today is a testament to the passion and intense creativity of our Model E team,” says Donna Dickson, chief engineer, Mustang Mach-E. “We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach‑E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure.”

“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers,” added Jim Farley, Ford chief executive officer. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”

The Mustang Mach-E Rally will be available to order in early 2024 and deliveries will begin shortly afterwards.