EE brings 4G and 5G to London’s Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road tube stations

First stations to go live in the heart of London’s West End

Customers will benefit from coverage within the ticket halls, on Central line platforms and in tunnel connecting the two stations, as well as Northern line platforms at Tottenham Court Road

Roll-out set to continue across some of London’s busiest locations in coming weeks

Visitors to London’s West End can now benefit from EE’s 4G and 5G mobile network at two of the capital’s busiest London Underground stations.

Mobile operator EE has just announced that its ongoing deployment of a 4G and 5G network on the London Underground – in partnership with Boldyn Networks and Nokia – has now reached the first West End stations.

Boldyn Networks (formerly BAI) currently holds a 20-year concession deal with Transport for London (TfL), which was signed in June 2021 and allows it to build the new 4G infrastructure. The goal of this is to cover the entire London Underground by late 2024 (ticket halls, platforms and tunnels).

In addition to the stations being announced today, EE will soon be delivering seamless 4G and 5G at other London Underground stations – with a number, such as Euston, Goodge Street, Chancery Lane and Bank, expected to go live for the Northern and Central lines throughout the coming weeks. Customers using the Victoria and Bakerloo lines at Oxford Circus are expected to be able to benefit from 4G and 5G mobile coverage in the coming months.

Says Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London:

“I am delighted to see the promise I made of delivering 4G and 5G across the London Underground continuing to progress, with West End hubs Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road joining an ever-growing network of line and stations with full connectivity.

“This means Londoners and visitors can now access the latest travel information or social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos whilst on the move underground. Growing numbers of underground Tube stations now have 4G and 5G services, with many more to come as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Adds Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer, BT Group:

“Bringing EE’s 4G and 5G to Underground stations in London’s West End is a significant milestone as we continue to connect previously unreachable parts of the city’s transport system. We were one of the first operators to enable high-speed 4G access on the Tube, and we’re delighted to remain at the forefront of this roll-out by connecting two of its busiest stations in the heart of the city. This continued investment in the Capital demonstrates our commitment to delivering 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028.”

