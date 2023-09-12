Apple iPhone 15 unveiled – 5 new colours including pink

Share



Apple has revealed the latest addition to its iPhone line-up – the iPhone 15 – at the company’s “Wonderlust” event in California.

The new iPhone features a significant redesign to its screen, replacing the “notch” at the top of the phone with the “dynamic island” used on its current Pro models. The phone will come in five new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

The main stats are the same: a 6.1 inch screen or 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus. However, there are some important changes. This includes a better 48 megapixel sensor camera on the back which means you can take 2x zoom photos as if you are using a high-quality optical zoom.

Apple has introduced some new manufacturing techniques meaning the glass panel around the camera lenses matches the rest of the phone. It also showed off the eco-credits of its iPhone 15, which features a partly recycled case and fully re-used cobalt.

The iPhone 15 comes with a new charging port, replacing Apple’s old Lightning cable with USB-C. The price of the iPhone 15 starts at $799, the iPhone 15 Plus at $899.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Chief executive Tim Cook revealed the new iPhone 15 device alongside the more powerful iPhone 15 Pro. This now comes with a new titanium case, which should make the iPhone 15 Pro lighter than before as well as more durable. The phone comes with grade five titanium, which Apple says is the same alloy used on the Mars rover.

The 15 Pro will also include a customisable action button on the side of the phone, instead of its usual mute toggle. This could, for example, be programmed to open up the camera. The company says the Pro will come with a faster chip, featuring an A17 Pro microchip – an industry first with a tiny three nanometre piece of silicon. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, iPhone 15 Pro at $1199.

