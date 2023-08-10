VOLT launches innovative £90 a month e-bike subscription

Share



VOLT e-bikes has announced the launch of a unique Cancel Anytime Subscription model in conjunction with e-bike rental provider Blike.

VOLT wants to ensure that when riders join the e-bike revolution, they have a worry-free experience, and that’s why they’re launching their first subscription scheme, which is aimed at increasing both financial and technical accessibility.

The scheme will allow customers across the UK to pay a monthly fee for their VOLT e-bike. Starting from £90 per month, riders can choose from a selection of VOLT’s award-winning bikes, including the urban commuter focused London, the flagship Pulse, and the classically styled Kensington.

Not only does the ultra-flexible cancel-anytime scheme provide riders with VOLT’s award-winning bikes at a low monthly fee, it also includes Blike’s professional bike assembly, set-up, and demo; helping riders get straight into the saddle.

Once riders are on the road, the scheme makes sure they stay there too. Alongside a yearly service carried out by Blike’s expert mechanics, their partnership with London-based bike repair firm Fettle ensures that riders have access to on the road repairs or extra servicing.

Alongside the scheme, VOLT also provides interest-free financing options across their full range, and is a member of both the Cycle to Work scheme and TFL’s scrappage scheme; providing commuters with financial incentives to transition towards sustainable transport.

Says VOLT Founder James Metcalfe:

“At VOLT, we’re on a mission to encourage as many people as possible to join the e-bike revolution by increasing access to sustainable transport. Partnering with Blike’s subscription scheme is the next natural step for us and perfectly complements our existing financing options. We’re excited to help new riders across the country get in the saddle of a VOLT e-bike.”

VOLT’s flexible e-bike subscriptions are available on VOLT and Blike’s webpages.

