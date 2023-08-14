Tech Digest roundup: Army struggling to recruit cyber security experts

Share

The Army is struggling to hire cyber security experts amid intense competition from business, its recruitment chief has admitted. Richard Holroyd, managing director of Defence and Security at Capita, which handles recruitment for the Armed Forces, said it was having difficulty attracting candidates given the wealth of jobs on offer. He told the Telegraph: “You’re saying to people..come and be a cyber specialist in the armed forces, but Raytheon is saying come and be a cyber specialist, BT are saying come and be a cyber specialist..In a labour market with full employment it’s a tough, tough play.” Telegraph

A recent drone flyover by Joe Tegtmeyer showcased nine vehicles, similar to Tesla Cybertrucks, parked outside the Texas Gigafactory, Electrek reported. This suggests that Tesla might have conducted a production batch test run. The drone footage also revealed additional Cybertrucks inside the facility. Based on the recent sightings of Cybertrucks in New Zealand and those being tested on California roads, Electrek reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla might have ramped up its production. The official production commencement seems to be on the horizon.

Can anyone help me identify what these vehicles are? All NINE are covered up so it’s really hard to tell. They are in the outbound transportation lot at Giga Texas if that helps any!@greggertruck@SERobinsonJr@esherifftv@TeslaPodcast pic.twitter.com/HrkHz2SBW2 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 13, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has said he is moving on from a rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk, claiming the Tesla boss “isn’t serious”. The rival billionaire tech bosses seemingly agreed to a brawl in June when Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight”. Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, took a screenshot of Musk’s tweet, replying “send me location”. However, on Sunday he said on social media platform Threads: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. The Guardian

The BBC has made a significant ‘under the hood’ update to the BBC iPlayer that will improve the speed at which new programmes are made available. Previously, if viewers missed the end of a show they would have had to wait for a considerable period of time for the on-demand version to become available. Now, those shows will be available much faster, within a matter of a few minutes of the show ending. The technology, dubbed pseudo VOD, will significantly reduce the wait on live Saturday night staples including Match of the Day and Strictly Come Dancing. Broadband TV News

Amazon has started releasing some sellers’ funds back to them after many UK and EU sellers complained of money being held unexpectedly. The change in policy comes after the BBC reported Amazon’s actions led some businesses being close to collapse. Amazon told some sellers it will now delay the temporary holds on money until January 2024. But one ink seller, Daniel Moore, who had £230,000 frozen, said Amazon were only “delaying our anguish”. BBC

Lithium-ion batteries have already changed the world, putting smartphones, laptops and wireless headphones in the hands of billions of people. Now they are triggering another revolution. The technology of choice both in electric cars and the nascent electricity storage industry, the cells will be a vital pillar in the global transition to a carbon-free economy. As demand soars, the rollout promises huge rewards. Global lithium ion battery revenues will grow to $700bn a year by 2035, according to consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. FT.com

