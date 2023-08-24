Tech Digest daily roundup: Nvidia delights with AI-driven revenue boost



The US tech firm that dominates the market for chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) has delighted investors with a doubling in quarterly revenue, promising more of the same in future. Nvidia shares gained almost 10% in after-hours trading in New York on Wednesday night when it revealed a string of numbers that beat analysts’ expectations. The icing on the cake for shareholders was news of a $25bn (£19.7bn) share buyback. The California-based firm, which became the first chipmaker to achieve a $1trn market value in May, credited a boom in generative AI technologies. Sky News

Members of local Facebook groups have been exposed to hundreds of hoax posts, including false reports of missing children or deadly snakes on the loose, a study shows. The fact-checking charity Full Fact found more than 1,200 false posts on the social media site’s community groups across the world, and warned that these were probably just “the tip of the iceberg”. These posts could lead to people becoming “overwhelmed with false information” and were “designed to terrify local communities”, Full Fact said. The Guardian

The chief executive of Zoom, the startup synonymous with remote working during the pandemic, has said video calls are bad for creativity. Eric Yuan recently told employees that innovation was being stifled because of remote working, as he explained Zoom’s decision to order its workforce back to the office. His comments came at a staff meeting earlier this month when he admitted that remote workers “cannot have a great conversation” on video. “We cannot debate each other well because everyone tends to be very friendly when you join a Zoom call,” he said. Telegraph

Meta Quest 3 will have buttons to adjust the lens depth. To improve comfort and make room for regular glasses. Yesterday, an unboxing video of the headset leaked onto the web. A closer look reveals two pictograms on the cardboard attached to the headband, indicating eye-relief adjustment. Apparently, there are two buttons on the inside of the headset that can be pressed to adjust the depth of the facial interface and lenses. Eye relief adjustment is supported by many VR headsets, but not by Meta Quest 2. Mixed News

When it comes to choosing the best Android phones, one of the key considerations is a top quality camera. For most users, it’s the only camera they own, meaning it has to be good. Broadly speaking, if you’re looking for the best camera on a phone, you’re going to be looking towards the top end of the pricing scale. I’ve tested a fair few this year, and my two favourites – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro – both carry chunky price tags. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Enter the Oppo Reno10 – a £400 phone with a camera that will have you seriously questioning why you’d pay two or three times more for those aforementioned models. T3.com

The UK has set the date for its much-anticipated summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI). World leaders will meet with AI companies and experts on 1 and 2 November for the discussions. The global talks aim to build an international consensus on the future of AI. The summit will take place at Bletchley Park, where Alan Turing, one of the pioneers of modern computing, worked during World War Two. “To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. BBC