Tech Digest daily roundup: India makes historic Moon landing near South Pole

Nearly four years ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged the director of India’s space agency who was reduced to tears after losing Chandrayaan-2 – his country’s first attempt to land on the moon. Today, it was tears of joy. This isn’t just a huge triumph for Indian scientists and engineers. As Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the lunar south pole, it landed India in an exclusive club of just three other nations who have achieved the feat – the US, China and the former USSR. Sky News

A court has found an 18-year-old from Oxford was a part of an international cyber-crime gang responsible for a hacking spree against major tech firms. Arion Kurtaj was a key member of the Lapsus$ group which hacked the likes of Uber, Nvidia and Rockstar Games. A court heard Kurtaj leaked clips of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 game while on bail in a Travelodge hotel. The audacious attacks by Lapsus$ in 2021 and 2022 shocked the cyber security world. Kurtaj is autistic and psychiatrists deemed him not fit to stand trial so he did not appear in court to give evidence. BBC

The long-running battle between Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Britain over the Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) deal took another twist on Tuesday, raising more questions than answers about the country’s approach to deals in the post-Brexit era. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been locked in a dispute with the U.S. software giant over its $69 billion bid to buy the “Call of Duty” maker since it opposed the takeover in April.



Huawei is secretly building a network of microchip factories that could allow it to bypass US sanctions, a trade body has claimed. The Chinese technology giant has reportedly received as much as $30bn (£23.7bn) from the Beijing government to build local plants, which comes amid a deepening trade war with US President Joe Biden. Huawei, which is one of China’s leading tech companies, has been under US sanctions since 2019 after White House officials deemed its equipment a spying risk. Telegraph

Somebody has already unboxed a VR headset that is almost certainly Meta’s Quest 3, even though the device isn’t supposed to launch until sometime in the fall. You can see a video of the unboxing in this video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The device comes in a brown box, and you can see the person who is filming the unboxing pull out the headset and the two Touch Plus controllers. Everything looks exactly like what Meta showed off when it announced the headset in June. The Verge Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 4 is just around the corner. The new season of the popular battle royale game will bring a lot of new content, including a new Battle Pass, major map changes, and much more. All of this will be available in less than 48 hours. As soon as Season 3 was released, Epic Games set its ending date for August 25. Surprisingly, this date hasn’t moved, meaning there won’t be any delays. Another surprising thing is the lack of leaks from dataminers. WePC

