Tech Digest daily roundup: Google trials watermark to identify AI images

Google is trialling a digital watermark to spot images made by artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to fight disinformation. Developed by DeepMind, Google’s AI arm, SynthID will identify images generated by machines.It works by embedding changes to individual pixels in images so watermarks are invisible to the human eye, but detectable by computers. But DeepMind said it is not “foolproof against extreme image manipulation”. As the technology evolves, it is becoming increasingly more complex to tell the difference between real images and artificially-generated ones – as BBC Bitesize’s AI or Real quiz shows. BBC

Apple’s next big product launch is nearly here. The company just sent invitations for an event on September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watches.In the invite sent by Apple, the company says its “Wonderlust” event will take place live from Apple Park. The invite also includes the Apple logo in gray, blue, and black, which may tease the color options that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is rumored to come in. The Verge

Amazon’s CEO has told workers “it’s probably not going to work out” for them at the tech company unless they are prepared to come into the office at least three days a week. Andy Jassy made the statement in a meeting where he made clear his frustration that some employees were not coming in three days a week, despite that being Amazon’s official policy. The comments were first reported by Insider. The Guardian

OPPO marked its entry into the flip phone market only last year with the Find N2 Flip. The device was also the first time OPPO released a foldable phone outside China. This year, the company is following up with a brand new design and some fan-favorite OnePlus digs on the OPPO Find N3 Flip. And yes, it’ll also see a global launch like its predecessor. The Find N3 Flip looks starkly OnePlus with its hard-to-miss Hasselblad camera branding upfront. Look closer, and you’ll also find a grooved Alert Slider on the side. Android Authority

Feuding tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will both attend a US Senate summit on AI regulation next month. The SpaceX and Meta bosses, who spent weeks suggesting they were going to fight each other in a cage match, have been called to speak about how politicians could approach the fast-growing technology. Governments around the world are having to contend with balancing the potential benefits of AI with the risks, faced with dire warnings from many experts in the field. Sky News

Imagine the biggest market for a physical product you can. Are you thinking of mobile phones? Cars? Property? They are all chunky markets but in the coming decades a new product will be rolled out that will dwarf those giants, says Geordie Rose, the chief executive of Sanctuary AI. The Vancouver-based firm is developing a humanoid robot called Phoenix which, when complete, will understand what we want, understand the way the world works and have the skills to carry out our commands. BBC

