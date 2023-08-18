Tech Digest daily roundup: Google may soon roll out AI ‘personal life coach’

Share



Google is reportedly planning to roll out a new artificial intelligence tool that provides “life advice” and acts as a “personal life coach” along with many other AI chatbots to perform tasks like writing and tutoring. The new tools under development are reportedly part of the tech giant’s efforts to drive research further on generative AI systems like ChatGPT in competition with rivals, including Microsoft and OpenAI. Google’s AI teams are testing the use of new tools, such as those behind chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the company’s own Bard. Independent

Leaks surrounding Apple’s iPhone 15 range are still throwing up surprises, and now potential buyers have been dealt another curve ball just as the first official listing for the new range has appeared. Anew report from Apple analyst Jeff Pu (seen by 9to5Mac) reveals that supply chain issues mean significantly fewer iPhone 15 models than expected will be available at release. Pu states that Apple will now build 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, down from 83M, due to multiple ongoing manufacturing issues. Forbes

We know that the iPhone 15 range is moving from Lightning connectors to USB-C, and we’ve seen multiple reports suggesting that that move means that the Pro models will also be getting super-fast data transfer speeds. But USB-C can also deliver faster charging, and it looks like at least some iPhone 15 models will benefit from that. That’s good news for anyone who finds themselves in a hurry to charge an iPhone that doesn’t seem to share your urgency. According to 9to5Mac’s industry sources, “at least some” of the iPhone 15 models will be able to charge at speeds of up to 35W. T3.com



For those that care about image quality, WhatsApp has never been a great place to share and view photos. It compresses images so they take up less storage space, but at the cost of detail. The good news is that’s changing right now. Parent company Meta has announced a new HD option for images, allowing WhatsApp users to choose between the existing ‘standard’ version and something of higher quality. HD photos will be of a higher resolution, but also require more storage space. Tech Advisor Microsoft has started sending media invites for a “special event” in New York City next month. “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event,” reads the invite to members of the press. Microsoft typically holds Surface events in September or October, so it’s likely we’re about to see some new hardware next month. Microsoft has been rumored to be working on a Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 for the fall. The Verge Amazon has been accused of sexism after its Alexa voice assistant was unable to respond to a question about the Lionesses’ semi-final victory at the Women’s World Cup. When asked on Wednesday “for the result of the England-Australia football match today” it said there was no match. “This was an error that has been fixed,” an Amazon spokesperson said. Academic Joanne Rodda – who alerted the BBC – said it showed “sexism in football was embedded in Alexa”. BBC

The face of Bonnie Prince Charlie has been recreated using death masks that depict him as he would have looked during the Jacobite rising of 1745. The prince, who was renowned for his good looks, has captivated a new generation of interest through the TV show Outlander. A team at the University of Dundee’s Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification has produced what is said to be the most lifelike replica of the prince’s face so far. The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

