Tech Digest daily roundup: AI in breast cancer screening as good as two radiologists, study finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) can “safely” read breast cancer screening images, a preliminary study suggests. Researchers found computer-aided detection could spot cancer in mammograms – X-ray pictures of the breast – at a “similar rate” to two radiologists. The NHS is already looking at how it can implement such technology in its breast screening programme. However, the authors of the study said the results are “not enough on their own to confirm that AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening”. Sky News

Medical clinics are using fake Google reviews to boost their profiles online, a BBC investigation has found. Consumer groups say fake reviews are a “significant and persistent problem” and have called on internet firms to do more to remove them and fine companies. Which? has warned it could be a serious issue if someone chooses a treatment clinic based on reading a fake review. The government said it was toughening the law to protect consumers, while Google said it removed fake reviews. Fake reviews can be bought online and have been known to appear on Amazon, Trustpilot and the App Store. BBC

The UK intelligence agencies are lobbying the government to weaken surveillance laws they argue place a “burdensome” limit on their ability to train artificial intelligence models with large amounts of personal data. The proposals would make it easier for GCHQ, MI6 and MI5 to use certain types of data but privacy experts and civil liberties groups have expressed alarm at the move, which would unwind some of the legal protection introduced in 2016 after disclosures by Edward Snowden about intrusive state surveillance. The Guardian

Google is reportedly planning to “supercharge” its virtual personal assistant software with the inclusion of new generative artificial intelligence features similar to those in chatbots like Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Work on the new version of Google Assistant has begun with the mobile version of the product, Axios first reported, citing an internal e-mail sent to employees. The tech giant is reportedly reorganising its team working on Assistant with an anticipated elimination of “a small number of roles”. Independent

Twitter Blue, which Elon Musk is currently rebranding to X Blue, now includes the option to hide the notorious blue checkmark. Twitter Blue subscribers recently started noticing the “hide your blue checkmark” option on the web and in mobile apps, offering the ability to hide that they’re paying for Twitter and avoid memes about how “this mf paid for twitter.” “The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” notes a Twitter support article. The Verge

Lithium is the cornerstone of the 21st century. It’s in every home in every town, powering every toy, phone, computer, tool or car that needs to be recharged…Used correctly – as they are countless billions of times per day, all over the world, without incident – batteries containing lithium are safe. But very occasionally, often through damage or misuse, the enormous energy stored in them is unleashed in an uncontrolled, dangerous way, putting anyone nearby in grave danger.“We’re seeing a lithium fire every other day,” says deputy commissioner Dom Ellis from London Fire Brigade. “It’s a 60 per cent rise on last year – a real emerging hazard.” Telegraph

