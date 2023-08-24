Sustainable innovation helping mining sector optimise vital role in green transition

Share



At a crucial moment for the mining world, industry leaders from all over the world will convene in Sydney next month for the Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) to chart a course forward. Unveiled in late July, the conference’s three-day programme reveals a clear focus on mobilising tech innovation and decarbonisation interventions to mitigate the environmental impact of a sector now at the forefront of the world’s green agenda.

AIMEX’s timely prioritisation of sustainable mining innovation reflects the PwC’s annual Global Mine Report 2023 report, published in June, which concludes that the “world’s big mining companies must find a new formula for success” to thrive in “an era of reinvention.” This new era is marked by a surge in governments around the world looking to sustainably source massive quantities of lithium, cobalt, copper and other critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition.

Through a combination of renewable energy uptake, circular economy practices and less-invasive advanced technologies, mining companies can future-proof the sector while ensuring they maximise their contribution to the global decarbonisation effort.

Minerals front and centre

The green transition underway in major industrialised economies, namely the US and EU, has sent demand for rare earth minerals soaring given their use in solar panels, EV batteries and other strategic technologies.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published a market analysis report in July revealing that demand for these resources had doubled over the past 5 years, with nickel, cobalt and lithium experiencing 40%, 70% and 200% jumps, respectively. Consequently, boosting critical minerals development will be vital – an imperative that mining companies are well-aware of, with exploration investment rising 30% last year.

Yet as PwC Canada Deals Mining Leader, Lauren Bermack, has noted, mining companies will have to meet the “twin challenges of lower emissions while ramping up production to meet demand.” According to the IEA, while carbon emissions from ‘energy transition’ minerals remain “relatively small, due to their low production volumes,” they are projected to grow significantly in line with rising demand, particularly given that lithium and nickel development entails “higher GHG emissions intensities.”

Beyond emissions, low-standard mining operations have a severely detrimental environmental impact on surrounding areas in terms of biodiversity loss, air pollution, ground contamination and water depletion. Given these realities, Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa Mining Leader, has notably highlighted that the emerging era will require “miners to reinvent and reimagine” how they operate, or else risk missing out on new opportunities.

Efficiency and renewables’ game-changing potential

Considering McKinsey’s recent estimations that the mining sector will need to slash its mid-century emissions by “at least 85 percent” and that fully-electrified mines powered by renewable energy could cut emissions by up to 80%, as well as PwC and the IEA’s emphasis on the importance of energy efficiency investments, the starting point for the sector’s decarbonisation is clear.

Encouragingly, mining giants such as CMOC – a global leader in copper and cobalt production – have already adopted green energy, circular economy and biodiversity protection practices at the core of their operations. Driven by a “responsible mining” ethos, CMOC ramped up its renewable energy usage to 38.8% in 2022 – nearly reaching its 2025 target of 40% – an achievement facilitated by its investments in solar plants, biofuels, hydropower and other innovative renewable energies. In its DRC and Brazil-based operations, CMOC now sources 100% of its electricity from hydropower, harnessing the massive energy potential of rivers.

Furthermore, CMOC has built energy-efficient battery-swap stations to reduce its energy consumption, while continuously ramping up its waste recycling rates to fuel the circular economy and minimise its environmental footprint. CMOC’s eco-interventions have not gone unnoticed, with MSCI ESG Research notably boosting its ESG rating from ‘A’ to ‘AA’ in May – placing the firm in the top 16% of the global non-ferrous metals industry. Looking ahead, CMOC’s $1.5 billion carbon neutral 2050 plan shows that its green transformation is just getting starting.

‘Scalpel’ mining with hi-tech solutions

Beyond clean energy and circular economy interventions, forward-thinking mining companies have begun integrating advanced technologies to reconcile the industry’s environmental and production imperatives.

For example, the cutting-edge OreSense technology developed by mining equipment company Plotlogic enables miners to boost output while reducing waste and energy consumption. Using an innovative combination of AI and sensor stack, OreSense scans samples, mine faces and stockpiles in real time, allowing firms to rapidly identify critical minerals reserves rather than undertaking unnecessarily disruptive and time-consuming exploration, which Plotlogic’s clients have described as “swapping a hacksaw for a scalpel” according to Plotlogic CEO Dr Andrew Job.

This technology has notably been adopted by industry leaders including BHP, South32 and Vale, the latter of which has gone even further in embedding precision mining methods to diminish its environmental impact while ramping up productivity. Indeed, Brazil-based Vale has been a major adopter of solution mining – or In-situ Leaching (ISL) – an eco-friendly technique in which critical minerals – including the clean energy-essential lithium – are extracted from the ore by leaching liquids through the ground, thereby minimising surface disruption and eliminating the generation of waste rock.

What’s more, Vale launched a $100 million fund last year to support innovative sustainable mining startups, establishing its commitment not just to use, but to fuel the development of the new technologies that will accelerate the mining sector’s green transition.

Looking ahead

This range of sustainable mining interventions will need to be deployed at-scale and rapidly if the industry is to keep pace with soaring demand for critical minerals without undermining the clean energy transition.

But while it’s up to the private sector to develop and implement the necessary green energy and hi-tech solutions, governments must recognise their crucial role in this effort –particularly given that their ambitious decarbonisation plans will be the primary drivers of minerals demand. By providing strong financial incentives, high regulatory standards and ambitious funding for mining tech startups and skills development programmes, governments can help make the industry’s widespread adoption of sustainable mining a viable and attractive undertaking.

Next month’s AIMEX should ideally provide a springboard for the wider adoption of these innovations, as best practice sharing among industry leaders will be essential in meeting the stringent, rising demands of productivity and planet.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

