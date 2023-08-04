New poll shows Britain falling down Electric Vehicle league table

Share



A new league table has revealed that Great Britain is drastically falling behind the world leaders in purchasing electric vehicles.

Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk and LeaseElectricCar.co.uk are now calling for the British government to get serious about establishing a greener road network by introducing more zero-emission initiatives in the UK.

Just 16.6% of new cars brought in Great Britain last year were fully electric, compared to almost 80% in Norway.

Share of electric vehicles in new passenger car registrations 2022

Ranking Country New electric vehicle car registrants 1 Norway 79.3% 2 Sweden 32.1% 3 China 19.9% 4 Germany 17.7% 5 Great Britain 16.6% 6 France 13.3% 7 United States 5.3% 8 Spain 4.4% 9 Italy 3.7% 10 Japan 1.4%

* Excluding (BEV) (PHEV) and other hybrids

Norway has the highest uptake of electric vehicles globally with EVs accounting for nearly 4 out of every 5 new car registrations.

With 32.1% of new vehicles purchased being fully electric, Sweden ranks a clear second in the world.

Although it has a significantly lower EV takeup than Norway, Sweden still has nearly double the rate of Britain.

Experts are suggesting that the UK government could follow Norway’s lead to counteract the infrastructure failings that are holding back EV uptake.

Says Tim Alcock from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk:

“Although Britain is fifth in the world for uptake of EVs, ranking above countries such as France and the United States, the government’s target to end the sale of all new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 seems unrealistic.

“Not only does the UK lack EV charging infrastructure, there are also few compelling incentives for people to go green.

“In Norway, initiatives like free parking, no tax and no charge on toll roads proved successful in improving EV uptake.”

The Norwegian parliament is now on target to hit their national goal that all new cars sold by 2025 should be zero-emissions, five years ahead of Britain’s target.

Meanwhile, the British government announced in the 2022 Autumn budget that electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty, better known as road tax.

The government is also on course to miss another major EV target that promised to add six or more rapid chargers at every motorway services by the end of 2023.

Adds Alcock:

“As we look to the future, Britain risks falling behind in EV adoption, and we should instead be following Norway’s success story.

“There are many factors going against EV ownership in the UK at the moment, including the cost-of-living crisis reducing buyer interest and the increasing cost of charging.

“The significant flaws in public charge points and the lack of availability are also deterring car owners from making the switch in Britain and until the government implements improvements to infrastructure, people will put off the move to electric cars.”

