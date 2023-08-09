New data shows best and worst UK regions for EV charge points

Share



New data has ranked the UK regions with the highest number of public charging devices for EVs, as the government targets continue to look unachievable.

Electric vehicle experts at LeaseElectricCar.co.uk has used data obtained from the Department for Transport to reveal which areas across the country have the most charge points available for public use.

Recent statistics show that the government is not expected to reach its goal of public rapid charge points across the country with growing pressure on local authorities to help meet targets.

Experts have now revealed the regions where it is easiest to find a public rapid charge point to use.

Region Number of public rapid charging devices per 100,000 of UK population Scotland 19.2 West Midlands 14.7 South East 13.5 North East 13.3 South West 13.2 East Midlands 12.8 Yorkshire and the Humber 12.7 Wales 12.2 East of England 11.6 London 10.7 North West 9.9 Northern Ireland 3

Scotland has the highest number of public rapid charging devices per 100,000 people – standing at 19.2.

The easiest region in England to publicly charge up EVs is the West Midlands, which has 14.7 rapid devices per 100,000 of the UK population.

England’s South East, North East, and South West both have over 13 public devices per 100,000 people – with 13.5, 13.3 and 13.2, respectively.

The East Midlands ranks sixth best for the number of devices per 100,000 – with 12.8 rapid charge points available.

Yorkshire & the Humber and Wales also have over 12 charge points per 100,000 of the UK population – at 12.7 and 12.2.

East of England and the North West have few charge points per population numbers – with 11.6 and 9.9, respectively.

Because of high population numbers, London ranks tenth best for regions to use a public rapid chargepoint – with 10.7 per 100,000 people.

Northern Ireland is significantly the worst UK region for publicly available rapid charging devices per 100,000 of the UK population – with just three available.

Says Tim Alcock from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk:

“It’s shocking to see the low numbers of rapid charging devices available to the public in each region given how soon the deadline is for the ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars in just seven years time.

“In March 2022 the government announced they would invest £1.6 billion into expanding the UK charging network in order to deliver 300,000 public chargers of all speeds by 2030; as well as having six or more rapid or ultra-rapid chargers at every motorway service area in England by the end of 2023.

“However, it has recently been revealed that the government is not expected to reach this target, as less than a quarter of service stations along motorways currently have the target number.

“And local authorities are also under growing pressure to help the government reach its target by providing public charge points for their residents.”

