New multi-directional speed cameras set to be introduced across the UK

High-tech, bi-directional speed cameras could become a common sight on roads across Britain following a successful trial in Devon and Cornwall.

The groundbreaking new devices, which can detect speeding motorists in both directions, have already caught thousands of drivers in just the first few days of a trial period in the southwest.

The pilot project saw four of the new cameras installed with 3,280 drivers issued tickets in only two weeks.

With transport chiefs promising UK wide roll out if the project proved successful it now looks likely these new high-tech cameras will become standard all over Britain.

The new cameras mean drivers on both sides of the road can be caught for speeding, rather than the old systems which could only capture motorists in the left-hand lane.

It does so by having a single camera facing each direction to capture vehicles in two lanes when travelling in opposite directions.

These new ultra speed cameras also do not require painted lines on the road, like many of the older legacy cameras do.

Also equipped on the bi-directional cameras is infrared, low light technology, meaning there will no longer be a flash at speeding drivers.

These new speeding detectors do not look like the typical yellow box cameras that drivers are used to seeing up and down UK roads. Instead, the small camera is sat on top of a tall pole, which has been painted yellow for maximum visibility.

On one of the four new cameras, there was one incident where a motorist was clocked driving at 73 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Although the scheme is currently being installed on Devon and Cornwall’s roads, with four cameras already in place, other local authorities could soon roll out these new ultra-speed cameras across other regions in the country.

It comes after the news that one in four fatal collisions on UK roads happens because of speeding.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel hopes this will further encourage drivers to stay mindful of their speed and the danger it poses to themselves and all other road users. He says:

“Introducing these multi-directional speed cameras is a positive step forward in helping to reduce the number of accidents caused by motorists excessively speeding each year.

“By capturing vehicles travelling in both directions, the new cameras will be able to penalise many more motorists than the old legacy systems are currently able to.

“Although there is still a long way to go to stop motorists from driving above the limit, and reduce the number of fatalities and injuries that speeding causes, we hope that the new speed cameras will make all Brits think twice before putting their foot down.”

