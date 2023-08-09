Motorola partners with Microsoft to bring new features to ThinkPhone

Share



The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, a smartphone designed for business customers, is getting new productivity tools.

Together, Motorola and Microsoft are announcing two new features for ThinkPhone users so they can work from anywhere: fully integrated support for Windows 365 cloud capabilities and Push To Talk integration with the Walkie Talkie feature on Microsoft Teams.

Windows 365 combines the power and security of the Microsoft cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the PC, claims Microsoft. ThinkPhone users can take advantage of the Windows 365 integration and stream the Windows experience directly from their ThinkPhone to a larger display by simply connecting it with a USB-C cable and a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Customers can also access the power of ThinkPhone by combining it with any Lenovo monitor, including the ThinkVision P27h-30 monitor featuring a 27-inch QHD display, and Bluetooth accessories such as the Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse, and Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset, for a complete Windows PC experience with all their personalised apps, content, and settings, wherever they are.

While immersed at work, convenience is key and ThinkPhone’s iconic Red Key button works to bring convenience to life, claims Lenovo. With two taps, users can experience phone and PC Integration powered by Think 2 Think connectivity.

Now, the convenience of ThinkPhone’s Red Key is being expanded with the integration of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams. By quickly programming the Red Key to invoke Walkie Talkie mode, users will have instant push-to-talk (PTT) communication capabilities.

ThinkPhone comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, large 6.6” FHD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 68W TurboPower charger that can charge both the ThinkPhone and Lenovo laptops. Also on board is 50MP Ultra Pixel camera.

