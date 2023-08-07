Mercedes-Benz chooses Ohme as EV charging company

Share



Mercedes-Benz in the UK has chosen dynamic smart charging company Ohme as its new official home charging partner.

The agreement will see Mercedes-Benz recommend Ohme chargers to customers who need a home charging solution. And an Ohme Home Pro charger will be available in Mercedes-Benz showrooms for customers to view.

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the national grid in real-time and automatically adjust their charging for drivers to take advantage of all the times of low-price charging with smart off-peak tariffs, not just set times.

Charging a Mercedes-Benz EQA with a 66kWh battery from 0 to 80% charge with an Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Octopus Intelligent, could cost just £3.96, claims Mercedes-Benz. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO 2 impact.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our recommended home charger supplier,” says Jason Allbutt, Head of Product and Planning from Mercedes-Benz. “Ohme’s technological innovation and excellent approach towards customer service and professionalism align with the core values of Mercedes-Benz.”

Adds David Watson, CEO of Ohme said: “Mercedes-Benz has one of the strongest premium line-ups of electric vehicles. This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic smart charging companies.”

