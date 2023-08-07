Mercedes-Benz chooses Ohme as EV charging company
Mercedes-Benz in the UK has chosen dynamic smart charging company Ohme as its new official home charging partner.
The agreement will see Mercedes-Benz recommend Ohme chargers to customers who need a home charging solution. And an Ohme Home Pro charger will be available in Mercedes-Benz showrooms for customers to view.
Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the national grid in real-time and automatically adjust their charging for drivers to take advantage of all the times of low-price charging with smart off-peak tariffs, not just set times.
Charging a Mercedes-Benz EQA with a 66kWh battery from 0 to 80% charge with an Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Octopus Intelligent, could cost just £3.96, claims Mercedes-Benz. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.
“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our recommended home charger supplier,” says Jason Allbutt, Head of Product and Planning from Mercedes-Benz. “Ohme’s technological innovation and excellent approach towards customer service and professionalism align with the core values of Mercedes-Benz.”
Adds David Watson, CEO of Ohme said: “Mercedes-Benz has one of the strongest premium line-ups of electric vehicles. This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic smart charging companies.”