EV charging network Evyve goes live on Zap-Pay

En-route electric vehicle (EV) charging network evyve is the tenth network to go live on Zap-Pay, the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from Zapmap.

As of last week, evyve, with its network of predominantly rapid chargers, is now fully up and running on Zap-Pay. The completed integration means that ten charge point operators across the UK are now Zap-Pay enabled. Evyve joins live Zap-Pay partners Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint, Mer, MFG EV Power, Fastned, Alfa Power and Connected Kerb.

As well as being able to search for charge points, plan longer journeys, and share updates with other EV drivers, Zapmap users can now pay quickly and easily for their EV charging on all ten networks up and down the UK.

evyve is developing a nationwide network of rapid and ultra-rapid charging locations powered by 100% renewable energy, and is committed to providing a seamless customer experience.

The charging provider currently operates more than 200 chargers covering areas from Aberdeen to Eastbourne – primarily at retail and leisure outlets, business parks and restaurants – following partnerships with Greene King, the UK’s largest Pub Operator and Peel L&P, which includes strategically located retail sites within the UK..

Zap-Pay, a single-app payment solution that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, was launched with a mission to include all the key charge point networks across the UK.

The payment solution, claims Zap-Pay, avoids the hassle of using different payment methods across all the various networks, providing a simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the familiar Zapmap app.

Drivers using Zap-Pay are also able to view their charging history, receive live status updates while away from their vehicle, and download receipts to help keep track of their spending. To facilitate easy payment, they can also use both Apple Pay and Google Pay on all Zap-Pay enabled devices across the UK.

