Britain’s Electric MOKE achieves certification for EU sales

Iconic British automotive manufacturer, MOKE International, has today announced that the Electric MOKE is the first electric vehicle to achieve the M1 Small Series Type Approval, enabling its sale in the European Union up to 1,500 units.

The first heritage automotive manufacturer to go fully electric in 2022, its Electric MOKE is a no-emissions recreation of the iconic Mini MOKE – loved by the likes of The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Brigitte Bardot. It is also the only vehicle with no roof and no doors to have achieved European certification as a road-legal car.

European Type Approval is regarded as the most stringent automotive certification process in the world. The M1 Small Series variant involves over 100 individual tests to ensure a vehicle model meets rigorous standards for safety, emissions, environmental performance and production requirements before being placed on the EU market.

Says Isobel Dando, Chief Executive Officer of MOKE International:

“It has been a joy to bring such a beloved British brand into the modern day by going electric last year, and we are thrilled to be the first electric vehicle to achieve this certification.

“The Electric MOKE is more than just a car. We have put in the work to create a reimagination of the iconic Mini MOKE that is not just a safe, roadworthy vehicle but something that owners will cherish and enjoy on beach escapes to weekend getaways.”

The entirely electric car has a top speed of 80 km/h miles per hour, charges to 80% in just two hours, and is capable of reaching distances of up to 80 kms on a single charge.

Originally designed as a parachute-droppable vehicle for the British army in 1959, the commercialised Mini MOKE became a glamour accessory by 1964. Almost 60 years on, the Electric MOKE is a contemporary, emissions-free reimagination of the iconic Mini MOKE.

The Electric MOKE starts shipping to France this month. To join the waiting list, and place an order, visit mokeinternational.com. Availability is subject to demand in each EU country.

