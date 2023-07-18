VW to showcase ID.Buzz ‘Glamper Van’ at PennFest 2023
Put your sunglasses on! Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is adding an extra sparkle to this festival season with the launch of the ID. Buzz Cargo-based ‘Glamper Van.’
The unique vehicle is wrapped in a multi-coloured design and transformed inside into an Instagram-friendly photobooth, lighting, and props. The camera features a makeover filter to help visitors capture the festival atmosphere.
The new Glamper Van will debut on 21 July at PennFest 2023, a family-friendly music festival in Buckinghamshire taking place from 21-22 July, with performances from artists including Noel Gallagher and Bastille.
The one-off Glamper Van continues the popularity of the Pamper Van, a one-off model based on the Volkswagen Multivan revealed at the Cornbury Festival in 2022.
In addition to the Glamper Van, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also be displaying the award-winning, all-electric ID. Buzz – part of its range of festival-ready vehicles, including everything from the compact Caddy California to the iconic California.
Says Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles:
“Following the success of last year’s Pamper Van, Volkswagen is pleased to once again be helping festival-goers celebrate in style with the new Glamper Van. Featuring a built-in photobooth, it’s the ideal setting to capture the perfect festival photos and showcases the fantastic versatility of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo.”
