Triumph unveils electric TR25 concept car

Share



Exactly 100 years after its first production sports cars, the Triumph Motor Company has announced a new electric TR25 concept car.

Created by leading automotive design house, Makkina, the TR25 is billed as a celebration of the great British roadster, paying particular homage to the record-breaking ‘Jabbeke’ Triumph TR2, MVC575, which broke the land speed record for production cars under two litres in May 1953.

Today, it returns to the headlines under a different name and sporting a new, modern design direction as the Triumph TR25 by Makkina. With a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, UK-based design house Makkina has created the TR25 to embody the record-breaking car’s attributes in a contemporary way with realistic proportions that remain true to the Triumph brand.

Making its name in speed record history, the Triumph TR2 MVC575 competed famously in its speed trials in Jabekke, Northern Belgium in 1953. The original ‘Jabbeke’ TR2 was memorable as it achieved an impressive and record-breaking speed of 124.889 mph, with test driver Ken Richardson at the wheel.



From the outset, Makkina’s desire was to showcase the characteristics that made MVC575 such an important car. The front end with its two distinctive headlights – a design also synonymous with subsequent Triumph sports cars – the sleek, aerodynamically-optimised exterior surfaces, the single-seat configuration with optional flip-out jump seat for the passenger, plus the uncompromising driver-focused cabin.

Using an all-electric BMW i3S as a platform, Makkina has been able to give the TR25 a near 50-50 weight distribution, allowing it to corner as a true sports car should. Coupled with a low centre of gravity and compact proportions, the i3S serves as the perfect foundation for Makkina to develop the next chapter in British sports car history.

Says Director at Makkina, Michael Ani:

“Our aim was to update the true character of the original record-breaking ‘Jabbeke’ TR2 with our design, through both interior and exterior design.

“Using the BMW i3S platform allows us to create a blend of old and new with the TR2-inspired body shape and the versatile and adaptable powertrain, creating a seamless, fully electric experience. The i3S platform proves that driving an electric car can be fun! The combination of instant torque, acceleration, agility and silence are as compelling now as ever.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

