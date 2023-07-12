Top selling mobile phones from last 5 years – iPhone 13 topped sales for 2022

Chris Price Smartphones
Share

iPhone 132023 has already been a busy year for mobile phone launches, and with the iPhone 15 on the way, there’s still plenty more to look forward to. But which mobile phones have been the most popular over the last 5 years?

The Uswitch.com mobile experts have analysed the global sales data from 2018 – 2022 to reveal the top-selling mobile phones of the last 5 years.

The top-selling mobile phone of the last 5 years: 

2022:
 

Rank

Make

% share of global sales

1st

Apple iPhone 13

5

2nd

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

2.6

3rd

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

1.7

4th

Samsung Galaxy A13

1.6

4th

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

1.6
 

  • Apple has dominated the worldwide handset-sales leaderboards over the last five years, producing eight of the ten best-selling phones of 2022. The best-selling phone in the world in 2022 was the Apple iPhone 13, which on its own made up for a massive 5% of global mobile phone sales. The Samsung Galaxy A13 was Samsung’s only entry into the top 5 for 2022, securing 1.5% of global sales. 

2021:
 

Rank

Make

% share of global sales

1st

Apple iPhone 12

2.9

2nd

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

2.2

3rd

Apple iPhone 13

2.1

3rd

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

2.1

5th

Apple iPhone 11

2
 

  • The best-selling phone of 2021 was the Apple iPhone 12 which accounted for 2.9% of global mobile phone sales. Apple also produced seven of the ten top-selling phones in 2021. 

2020:
 

Rank

Make

% share of global sales

1st

Apple iPhone 12

16

2nd

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

8

3rd

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

4

4th

Huawei Nova 7 5G

3

5th

Huawei P40 5G

3
 

  • The Apple iPhone 12 was also the best-selling phone of 2020, accounting for a staggering 16% of all mobile phones sold worldwide. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro accounts for a further 8% of global sales. This means that Apple, with only two models, made up almost a quarter of all mobile phone sales across 2020 (24%). 

2019: 
 

Rank

Make

% share of global sales

1st

Apple iPhone XR

3

2nd

Apple iPhone 11

2.1

3rd

Samsung Galaxy A50

1.8

4th

Samsung Galaxy A10

1.7

5th

Oppo A5

1.3
 

  • The best-selling mobile phone in 2019 was the Apple iphone XR, which made up 3% of global mobile phone sales. 2019 was also Samsung’s most successful year in the leaderboards when the company secured two models in the top 5 list, the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A10 models, each of which accounted for 1.8% and 1.7% of global sales respectively.

2018:
 

Rank

Make

% share of global sales

1st

Apple iPhone 8

2.4

1st

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

2.4

3rd

Apple iPhone X

2.3

4th

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

2.2

5th

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

2.1
 

  • The Apple iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which both accounted for 2.4% of global mobile phone sales, were the top two best-selling smartphones of 2018. The Apple iPhone X followed closely behind, accounting for 2.3% of purchases. 

Chris Price