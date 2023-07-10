Tech Digest daily roundup: Trials begin on HVS hydrogen-powered truck

Share



British trials have started of a heavyweight truck powered by a gas that’s lighter than air – and emits nothing but water. Sky News was given exclusive access to the first British-designed and built heavy goods vehicle (HGV) to be fuelled by hydrogen as it was driven around the Horiba Mira test track in Warwickshire. The Scottish manufacturers, HVS, say the truck could help decarbonise the road freight industry, which produces more than 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year in the UK alone. Sky News

Mercedes-Benz is the latest to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), following brands such as General Motors, Ford, and Rivian. This officially makes Mercedes-Benz the first German automaker to follow the latest trend among EV brands. Starting in 2024, Mercedes-Benz EV owners will gain access to Tesla’s supercharger network in the US and charge using an adapter that enables the company’s Combined Charging System (CCS). The automaker will implement NACS ports into its new EVs the following year. Carbuzz

Consensus is growing regarding Apple’s biggest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro upgrades, but one area of contention continues: pricing. While fears remain that Apple will increase prices for all iPhone 15 models, the latest leak is bad news for anyone interested in Apple’s flagship model. According to a leaked report seen by AppleInsider, influential Haitong International Securities tech analyst Jeff Pu reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever released. Pu doesn’t name a price, but rises of up to $200 have been rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models for some time. Forbes



Twitter faces a landmark legal challenge after the social media giant failed to remove a series of hate-filled tweets reported by users in what could be a turning point in establishing new standards of scrutiny regarding online antisemitism. The California-based company, owned since last year by Elon Musk, was alerted to six antisemitic or otherwise racist tweets in January this year by researchers at HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students EUJS but did not remove them from its platform despite the tweets apparently clearly contravening its own moderation policy. The Guardian

Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to troll Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg as the new Threads platform closes in on 100 million users. Since the launch of Threads, the Tesla and SpaceX chief has been critical of the new app, even filing a lawsuit accusing Meta of poaching former Twitter staff to build the new social media app. Mr Musk responded to a Twitter post on the lawsuit last week, saying “Competition is fine, cheating is not”. On Saturday, he called Threads “just Instagram minus pics,” adding that it “makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app”. Independent

Byju’s, once among the most valued edtech start-ups in the world and a darling of investors during the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen a dramatic downturn in its fortunes after operational and financial setbacks in recent months. Experts say it marks a necessary correction in the bull run of Indian start-ups. “Byju’s is a company that has grown too fast too soon,” says Shriram Subramanian, who heads an independent corporate governance research and advisory firm. BBC

