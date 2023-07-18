Tech Digest daily roundup: Snapchat’s Saudi Arabia ties questioned



Saudi Arabia appears to be exploiting the US messaging app Snapchat to promote the image of its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, while also imposing draconian sentences on influencers who use the platform to post even mild criticism of the future king. The California-based company, which last year agreed to a “collaboration” with the Saudi culture ministry, has more than 20 million users in the kingdom – including an estimated 90% of 13-to-34-year-olds – and the crown prince has met personally with some of the platform’s biggest “Snapchatters”. Guardian

A ChatGPT-style AI tool with “no ethical boundaries or limitations” is offering hackers a way to perform attacks on a never-before-seen scale, researchers have warned. Cyber security firm SlashNext observed the generative artificial intelligence WormGPT being marketed on cybercrime forums on the dark web, describing it as a “sophisticated AI model” capable of producing human-like text that can be used in hacking campaigns. “This tool presents itself as a blackhat alternative to GPT models, designed specifically for malicious activities,” the company explained in a blog post. Independent

The co-founder of leading AI firm DeepMind, which started as a UK company and was sold to Google, says the UK should encourage more risk taking if it wants to become an AI superpower. Mustafa Suleyman added that he does not regret selling DeepMind to the US giant in 2014. “The US market is not only huge, but also more predisposed to taking big shots,” he told the BBC. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants the UK to be a global hub for AI. He has pledged £1bn in funding over the next 10 years, and founded a UK AI taskforce. BBC