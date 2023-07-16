Tech Digest daily roundup: Self-driving vehicles could plug gap in public transport network
Self-driving vehicles could be used to bridge the gaps in the UK’s public transport network, according to the results of a new government-led study. The survey, the first of its kind in the country, found up to 72% of people believed the vehicles could be used to improve transport links – particularly in rural areas. Better evening, night and weekend services, creating smaller and more direct services, and providing shuttle services between villages and railway stations, were among the suggestions put forward. Sky News
Hollywood actors are striking for the first time in 43 years, bringing the American movie and television business to a halt, partly over fears about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) actors’ union failed to reach an agreement in the US for better protections against AI for its members – warning that “artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions”. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator for the SAG-AFTRA union, said studios had asked for the ability to scan the faces of background artists for the payment of one day’s work, and then be able to own and use their likeness “for the rest of eternity.” BBC
Elon Musk has said his new artificial intelligence company will use tweets to train its algorithm. The Twitter and Tesla chief executive said his new company, xAI, would use public tweets as a data set to learn from and may also work with Tesla on software. Mr Musk announced the formation of xAI earlier this week, claiming its purpose would be to “understand the universe”. In a 90-minute Twitter Spaces audio chat on Friday, he said he wanted to build an AI that was “maximally curious and maximally truthful”. Telegraph
Building on the success of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is a mid-range smartphone that offers a number of improvements, but comes at a higher price. From the London-based company founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing is known for its unique design and user-friendly software. What immediately stands out about the Phone (2) is the futuristic design. With a transparent back that reveals the phone’s internals, including the battery, wireless charging coil, and camera modules, it’s an unmistakable head-turner. Metro
Diabetics across the UK have been unable to monitor their glucose levels after an update on a popular app caused it to stop working on some phones. The FreeStyle Libre app works by monitoring blood sugar levels through a small sensor inserted into the body. It provides real-time updates to a mobile phone, and can send an alert if glucose levels are too low or too high. Yesterday the app stopped working for some users with iPhones, and has been removed from the Apple app store. Daily Mail
Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half. In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Mr Musk tweeted Saturday: “We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load…need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he concluded. Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44bn deal last fall, Mr Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs and a different approach to content moderation. Independent