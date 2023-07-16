Tech Digest daily roundup: Self-driving vehicles could plug gap in public transport network

Share



Self-driving vehicles could be used to bridge the gaps in the UK’s public transport network, according to the results of a new government-led study. The survey, the first of its kind in the country, found up to 72% of people believed the vehicles could be used to improve transport links – particularly in rural areas. Better evening, night and weekend services, creating smaller and more direct services, and providing shuttle services between villages and railway stations, were among the suggestions put forward. Sky News

Hollywood actors are striking for the first time in 43 years, bringing the American movie and television business to a halt, partly over fears about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) actors’ union failed to reach an agreement in the US for better protections against AI for its members – warning that “artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions”. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator for the SAG-AFTRA union, said studios had asked for the ability to scan the faces of background artists for the payment of one day’s work, and then be able to own and use their likeness “for the rest of eternity.” BBC

Elon Musk has said his new artificial intelligence company will use tweets to train its algorithm. The Twitter and Tesla chief executive said his new company, xAI, would use public tweets as a data set to learn from and may also work with Tesla on software. Mr Musk announced the formation of xAI earlier this week, claiming its purpose would be to “understand the universe”. In a 90-minute Twitter Spaces audio chat on Friday, he said he wanted to build an AI that was “maximally curious and maximally truthful”. Telegraph