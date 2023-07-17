Tech Digest roundup: Protecting British jobs from AI ‘will be a challenge’ warns taskforce head





Protecting British jobs will be a challenge as artificial intelligence systems become more advanced, the new head of the government’s AI taskforce has told the BBC. Ian Hogarth said it was “inevitable” that more jobs would become increasingly automated. The whole world will have to rethink the way in which people work, he added. “There will be winners or losers on a global basis in terms of where the jobs are as a result of AI,” he said. BBC

The Nothing Phone (2) was only released last week, but already users are getting an upgrade. The device has received a sizable update which should improve the quality of the camera across a number of modes. The Android phone has already garnered a lot of praise and attention. It earned a full five-stars when our reviewer got his hands on it, praising its performance and design. Now on the menu is 2x zoom in Portrait mode while clarity has also been improved between 4x and 10x zoom. T3.com

Tech titan Microsoft has signed a deal to keep best-selling video game Call of Duty available on the Playstation console, as it tries to convince regulators to approve its $69bn (£52bn) takeover of the game’s publisher Activision. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, the console owned by Microsoft, tweeted that the companies “have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games.” Telegraph

The Fire Max 11 is the best tablet Amazon has made. It looks and feels nicer, sounds better and has a good fingerprint scanner in the power button – a first for an Amazon tablet. But with those improvements comes greater cost and greater expectations. Pitched as a productivity tablet, it falls flat because the software just isn’t good enough. Amazon’s app store is also useless for productivity apps outside Microsoft’s office suite. There are no good password managers or two-factor apps either, and the Silk browser isn’t great. Amazon has a lot of work to do to solve these problems. The Guardian

Apple’s biggest iPhone 15 design changes have already leaked, but the company still had one surprise up its sleeve. Until now… Reliable Apple insider ShrimpApplePro has endorsed a leak from Chinese social media site Weibo (a frequent source of Apple information), revealing that the iPhone 15 will come in three new colors: green, light yellow and pink. If correct, the leak would also mean that Apple is dropping blue, purple, and the deeper yellow finishes this year. Forbes

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was left unmoved by a follow request from Mark Zuckerberg on Threads Sunday – days after slamming the Facebook creator’s brand-new social media app as a carbon copy of his own. Taking to Twitter to do so, Dorsey – who stepped down as the site’s chairman in 2021 – posted a screenshot of his own Threads account after the app’s surprise rollout last week. Within the post, Dorsey’s some 6.5million followers on the platform were graced with the peculiar sight of a blue check-marked headshot of perhaps his biggest rival in Zuckerberg, 39. Daily Mail