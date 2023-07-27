Ofcom records increase in complaints about telecoms providers

Share

Latest figures from telecoms regulator Ofcom show a slight increase in complaints it has received about the UK’s main landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.

This latest quarterly report covers the period from January to March 2023.

During this period, complaints to Ofcom increased slightly on the previous quarter (October to December 2022), with slight increases in complaints about landline, broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.

TalkTalk was the most complained-about landline and broadband provider, with an increase in complaints for both of these services since last quarter. Complaints were mainly driven by customers’ experience with faults, quality of service and getting services connected, as well as how their complaints were handled.

Sky continued to prompt the fewest complaints among broadband providers, as well as becoming the outright least complained-about landline provider.

BT Mobile was the most complained-about mobile provider, with customers mainly complaining about issues with changing provider and how their complaints had been handled. Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and EE were the mobile providers who received the fewest complaints.

BT also attracted the most complaints about pay-TV. The main causes for complaints were issues around billing, pricing and charges. Sky received the fewest pay-TV complaints.

Says Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director:

“The slight increase in complaints across all services shows providers still have work to do when it comes to the quality of service they offer their customers.

“We’re pleased to see an improvement in Shell Energy’s performance following their previous appearances at the bottom of some of these tables, and in response to us engaging with them on improvements. However, these figures show they and other providers should strive for further progress.”

As the UK’s communications regulator, customers can complain to Ofcom about their landline, fixed broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.

Compiling this complaints data enables Ofcom to better understand the reasons for customer dissatisfaction with their providers. Publishing the data also helps customers to choose the best providers for their needs.

