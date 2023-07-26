Nissan EV sales worldwide pass 1 million milestone

Share

Nissan has announced global sales of its electric vehicles have surpassed the 1 million unit milestone, with almost one-third sold to European customers.

Since its launch in December 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide. The model, currently sold in approximately 50 markets centering on Japan, the U.S. and Europe, has won numerous awards in multiple markets.

After the original LEAF won both European Car of the Year and World Car of the Year, production for European markets was localized in 2013 to Nissan’s Sunderland Plant in the UK, and more than 263,000 have been sold in the region to date.

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover. The Ariya features Nissan’s latest design language and technologies, such as e-4ORCE all wheel control and ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver support.

Under its commercial vehicle offering, Nissan launched its first electric van in Europe, the e-NV200, in 2014, which went on to sell more than 45,000 units across the continent, before the introduction of its successor, the Nissan Townstar EV, earlier this year.

Under its Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, Nissan plans to launch 19 EV models globally by fiscal year 2030. The company also aims to launch EVs powered by all solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal year 2028 and to expand its EV lineup to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.

Two future EVs have already been announced for the European market, a new-generation electric crossover previewed by the CHILL-OUT concept model, and an all-new compact electric vehicle that will become the entry-level vehicle in Nissan’s electrified line-up.

Cumulative EV sales by region



Japan 230,000 North America 210,000 Europe 320,000 China 230,000 Other regions 10,000 Total 1,000,000



Notes:

– As of June 30, 2023

– Figures are rounded, represent vehicle units

