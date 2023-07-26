Nissan celebrates Formula E with ‘Feel Electric Festival’

Share



To celebrate Nissan’s participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the highly anticipated final races of the season at ExCeL London, Nissan is bringing a Formula E festival to London’s vibrant Covent Garden.

The Nissan ‘Feel Electric Festival’ will transform the area into a Japanese-themed garden with a large display of cherry blossom trees alongside exciting activities for the public to enjoy, including two Japanese Kabuki street performances.

Until Sunday 30th July, Covent Garden’s East Piazza will open its doors to Nissan’s Feel Electric Festival and its Formula E lab. Test your skills on one of the several race car simulators or compete in a head-to-head race using only the power of your brain. There’s also an opportunity to grab a photo with virtual images of both Nissan Formula-E team drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato.

Outside in the Cherry Blossom Garden and alongside one of the incredibly quick Nissan Formula E GEN3 race cars, will be the chance to sample complimentary Sakura (cherry blossom) themed Sushi. This Japanese-inspired treat is served to guests in the chill-out zone. Open to the public, these tables can either be booked in advance at https://nissanfeelelectricfestival.co.uk/ or guests can take a chance and just turn up.

On Friday and Saturday night from 8.45pm will be an immersive Japanese dance and music performance, inspired by the spirit of Kabuki.

To further mark the arrival of Nissan Formula E team in the city, Londoners will be able to witness a stunning projection beamed onto the previous City Hall building near Tower Bridge. For one night only on Thursday 27th July, City Hall will be transformed into a Nissan race helmet – perfect fit for its distinctive shape.

Although nearly sold out, those wishing to see the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix in person when it arrives in ExCeL London on 29th/30th July are still able to buy tickets for the fan village from just £20.

