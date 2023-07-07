NIO ET5 makes UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Share



Visitors to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will see the UK debut of EV pioneer NIO’s ET5. The compact fastback will be displayed in Goodwood’s Electric Avenue from 13-16 July.

Already available in China and European markets including Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, the 360 kW ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds thanks to a 150 kW induction asynchronous motor in the front and 210 kW permanent magnet motor at the rear. These deliver peak torque of 700 Nm.

Like all NIO’s smart EVs, the ET5 offers the ability to charge or swap its battery, fitting a fresh, fully charged battery at one of its Power Swap Stations in less than five minutes. Today, there are 1,561 Power Swap Stations globally, including 18 in Europe. There have been over 24 million battery swaps with one happening every 1.6 seconds, on average.

Inside, the ET5 uses recycled and more sustainable materials. The Clean+ sustainable fabric, made from recycled bottles, forms a relaxing cocooning ambiance, acccording to the manufacturer, and improves the acoustic performance of the cabin.

Technology enthusiasts will be drawn to the 256-colour ambient light feature, Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound system, PanoCinema, a panoramic and immersive digital cockpit, featuring AR and VR technologies and NIO’s in-car AI virtual assistant, NOMI.

Although no official date has been released for the ET5 to go on sale in the UK, NIO is already making plans to bring its user-focussed cars and services, such as battery swapping and NIO Houses, to the country.

Says Matt Galvin, NIO UK’s managing director:

“We are delighted for ET5 to make its UK debut, here at Goodwood, a location that holds a special place in the story of our growing brand. Electric Avenue is all about making EVs accessible to all and whilst it is not on sale here just yet, we wanted to highlight how NIO’s battery swapping and other user-focussed services make switching to EVs an attractive option. It’s the perfect place to show just how different EV use can be with NIO.”

