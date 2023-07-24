Freeview Play welcomes Welsh-language channel S4C

Share



S4C is the latest channel player to launch on Freeview Play, giving 16 million homes on-demand access to the broadcaster’s Welsh language content for the first time.

Viewers in Wales and across the UK will be able to watch a host of dramas, documentaries and sport on S4C Clic through their Freeview Play device. Freeview Play users will also be able to watch programmes live, stream online-only coverage of events, and catch up with the channel’s extensive library of box sets.

As the UK’s fastest-growing TV platform, Freeview Play brings viewers a seamless combination of catchup and on demand content from the nation’s favourite broadcasters all in one place. With S4C Clic located on the service’s home page, tuning into the world’s only Welsh language channel is simple.

The announcement of the player’s new home on Freeview Play follows a deal between S4C and “adopted Welshman” and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to deliver Welsh culture, language and talent to the US.

The launch of S4C Clic also coincides with the channel’s coverage of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show. Viewers will be able to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the pinnacle event, including streams of the main ring competitions at the showground.

Says Siân Doyle, S4C’s Chief Executive:

“We are proud to be able to bring Welsh language programming to a new audience on Freeview Play.”

“We’ll be able to showcase the creativity and talent that we have in Wales in millions of homes across the UK.”

Adds Owen Jenkinson, Director of Freeview:

“We are delighted to add another player to our catalogue, with S4C bringing the best of Welsh language shows to TV.

“Adding even more to our already existing 60,000 hours of content, S4C brings dramas, sports, kids shows, documentaries and more to Freeview Play.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

