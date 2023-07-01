1 in 3 UK Office Workers Believe AI Will Take Their Jobs

Share

From Chat GPT to spelling and grammar tools like Grammarly, AI seems to be everywhere.

Short for Artificial Intelligence, AI refers to the exciting field of computer science that focuses on creating computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Although a great advancement for the modern workplace, concerns over the future of AI and its impact on jobs are still prevalent. UK office workers reveal their opinions on AI in latest research by instantprint.

It’s probably no surprise that 96.46% of respondents answered ‘yes’ when they were asked if they know what AI is? Only 0.79% responded negatively, and answered ‘no’ whilst 2.76% shared that ‘I’ve heard of it but I’m not sure’.

For those who answered ‘yes’ 69% were aged 18-34. Of those who answered ‘I’ve heard of it but I’m not sure’ 48% were aged 35+. It seems that the younger generation are the ones jumping on the AI bandwagon.

While AI appears to dominate conversations around office spaces, the key question remains: Are employees actively incorporating AI into their work responsibilities and if so, how?

More and More Using AI Applications

The survey asked respondents if they currently use AI in their business or workplace. 89% shared that they already use it, 5% shared that they don’t use it at all and an interesting 6% shared that they are looking to start incorporating it into their work.

Here, the results showed a similar trend as above. Among the participants who claimed to be using AI at work, a whopping 71% were between the ages of 18 and 34. On the other hand, among those who admitted to not using AI, a significant 57% were aged 35 and above.

AI Still Receiving Mixed Reception Amongst Workers

When survey participants were asked about their opinions on the future of AI, the results showed a diverse range of perspectives. Around 36% expressed a belief in a positive future for AI but emphasised the need for caution. Another 32% showed enthusiasm and embraced AI, viewing its future positively.

On the other hand, 18% held the view that AI would lead to job displacement, while a surprising 14% expressed concerns about the uncertain nature of AI and advocated for a lack of trust in its potential. Despite the widespread discussions and utilisation of AI, it is evident that a significant portion of the workforce still harbours apprehensions.

Furthermore, age emerged as a prominent factor in shaping opinions. Among those who believed that AI would result in job losses, a third fell within the 35+ age group. In contrast, a significant majority (72%) of individuals aged 18-35 were optimistic and advocated for embracing AI, foreseeing a positive future.

Over Two-Thirds of UK Workers Believe AI Will Replace Some Jobs

When exploring opinions on the future of AI and its impact on job security, the survey asked respondents whether they are mindful of AI potentially replacing their own or others’ jobs in the future. Here’s what the survey found:

67% believe that AI may replace some jobs but not all.

31%, one in three, think that AI will replace most jobs in the future.

A small proportion of just 3% don’t think AI will replace anyone’s jobs.

What Are Workers Using AI For?

The survey quizzed UK office workers to gain insights into how they are leveraging AI in their work. The results revealed that AI is being utilised across a wide range of tasks, from providing inspiration and assisting with planning to handling more intricate responsibilities such as navigation and fraud prevention. The versatility of AI is evident as it finds application in various aspects of the workplace.

Top Ways UK Workers Are Using AI

Planning – 25%

Writing copy – 25%

Transcribing – 19%

Virtual assistant – 17%

Research – 17%

Image generation – 15%

Personalised shopping – 13%

Administrative tasks – 13%

Learning – 12%

Navigation – 11%

I don’t use AI – 10%

Fraud prevention – 7%

‘Other’ results also showed digital pathology and coding.

How UK Employees Are Using AI To Work Smart Not Hard

Saving time? Doubling output? Increasing sales? These are all areas that AI can help us improve. The survey asked respondents to share what using AI is helping them to do in the workplace

28% of respondents shared that it helps them to come up with new ideas while 27% shared that it generally helps them to do their job better

It comes as no surprise that 24% highlighted how AI saves them money, while 21% acknowledged its time-saving capabilities.

Furthermore, 22% of respondents found that AI contributes to improving sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. For 19%, AI has played a role in enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, 7% revealed that AI has aided in improving factory or workplace efficiencies.

Right Tools For The Job

The survey also asked respondents to share what AI tools they’ve been using to help them complete tasks in their workplace.

Chat GPT – 34%

Midjourney – 23%

Bard – 21%

Adobe Firefly – 20%

Copy.ai – 19%

Canva AI – 17%

Grammarly – 15%

Jasper – 5%

Other – 1%

As expected, Chat GPT emerged as the top choice among employees, with over a third of respondents utilising this highly talked-about platform in their day-to-day work.

Whether it’s content creation, research, or planning, it comes as no surprise that Chat GPT ranked first. The platform has gained significant attention across various platforms over recent months, saturating YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and numerous websites, with tips, tricks and hacks for leveraging the platform.

Following closely behind, 23% of votes went to midjourney, particularly favoured by designers and creatives. This AI platform, capable of generating images based on natural language descriptions, has become a noteworthy topic of discussion among AI users since its launch just 11 months ago.

Free tools like Copy.ai, Canva AI, and Grammarly were also popular choices among respondents, while paid tools like Jasper appeared to be less favoured. Although the workforce is embracing AI, it seems that they may not be fully inclined to allocate their budgets towards it just yet.

How Much Are UK Workers Spending On AI?

Just like with many tools, software, and platforms, sometimes you need to spend a little money to make some. The survey asked respondents about their spending on AI tools in their workplaces.

Monthly Spend on AI Tools Percentage of Workers Spend £50 – £100 28% £20 – £50 26% I don’t spend anything – I only use free AI tools 17% £0 – £20 15% £100 – £150 13% £150+ 1%

28% of respondents allocate a monthly budget of around £50-£100. For comparison, if you consider a team plan on a platform like Jasper, it would typically cost around $99 per month, which converts to a reasonably acceptable £77.

Approximately 26% spend between £20 and £50. The pricing for midjourney falls within the range of $10-$60 (£8-£47).

About 17% of respondents don’t spend any money on AI tools and make the most of free platforms like Chat GPT and Copy.ai.

Around 15% allocate a budget ranging from £0 to £20. For comparison, the average paid plan for Grammarly starts at just £10.

Only 13% of respondents spend between £100 and £150, while a mere 1% shared that they spend over £150. It seems that the majority of the UK workforce currently prefers free or budget-friendly tools.

