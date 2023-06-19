Virgin Media down again – no e-mail access

Share



If you’re trying to access your Virgin Media emails this morning and failing you are definitely not alone. The popular Internet Service Provider appears to be having some serious issues with users unable to access their private messages.

The irritating gremlins appear to have begun last night and are still ongoing hours later, writes The Mirror.

Down Detector UK, which monitors outages across Britain, has – at the time of writing – recorded almost 1,000 reports making this a fairly major issue. Of course, with so many people left unable to access their emails, there’s now a flurry of messages appearing on Twitter.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, comments:

“This is shaping up to be a real horror year for Virgin Media, who have suffered a string of significant outages since the spring.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for millions of its customers who deserve far better, especially given they saw their bills increase by nearly 14 per cent back in April.

“The sheer number of connection breakdowns is undoubtedly doing damage to the company’s reputation. Many choose Virgin because of its ultrafast packages and the latest outage, which has seen subscribers unable to access their emails, is likely to go down like a lead balloon with remote workers.

“All eyes are on providers right now and the pressure is on to show broadband users that they are getting value for their money. Competition in the market is fierce, and with rivals like Sky currently offering up to £200 to Virgin customers willing to switch mid-contract — the temptation to jump ship must be high.

“Crucially, when it comes to gigabit speeds Virgin is increasingly no longer the only game in town, with Sky as well as full fibre altnets like Hyperoptic ready to muscle in on their business.

“A recent Ofcom report showed Virgin was the fourth-most complained about broadband provider at the end of last year. With the persistent problems that have plagued the network recently, it’s hard to believe they won’t be topping those charts soon.

“For those who have been left without their broadband this morning, sites like Downdetector can show where and when network problems are reported.

“If the outage is prolonged, customers will be entitled to receive automatic compensation. If your service has not been fixed after two working days you will be eligible to get £9.33 for each day you remain offline under Ofcom rules.

“However, if you’re still not happy with your broadband provider, you can also make your feelings known through the company’s customer support. We also recommend out-of-contract customers to consider switching – as this will also save you the most money.”

A Virgin Media spokesperson adds:

“We’re aware of an issue that is affecting our Virgin Media email service for customers. Our teams are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

