Ultrahuman unveils £280 Ring Air fitness wearable

Share



Ultrahuman introduces its newly launched fitness wearable, the Ultrahuman Ring Air. The ring comes in a new, more compact form that is notch-less, ultra-thin and boasts a smooth inner shell.

Ultrahuman claims the comfort of the Ring Air offers a significant advantage in sleep tracking. With its minimal form factor and smooth inner shell, this wearable is specifically designed to be unobtrusive and much more comfortable during sleep than bulky fitness devices, it says.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air places minimalism at the heart of its design philosophy. It weighs as little as 2.4 grammes (depending on ring size) and is designed to monitor key health indicators such as sleep, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature.

Constructed using fighter jet-grade titanium coated with tungsten carbide, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is built to withstand the rigours of daily usage. Furthermore, it is water-resistant up to 100 meters, allowing users to incorporate it into their life. It also boasts six days of uninterrupted wear with its ultra-durable battery life, the manufacturer claims.

The Sleep Index is designed to empower your sleep health. It is based on contributors like total sleep duration, resting HR and restfulness. It also comes with new features such as Circadian Phase Alignment, nudges for sunlight exposure and movement for maximum sleep efficiency.

Ultrahuman Ring Air also helps you unlock movement and recovery insights. The Movement Index is designed to keep you moving. With the right nudges and biofeedback, it helps you stay active and the Recovery Score can help you understand the current state of your body which can vary with illness, workouts, stress or even poor sleep.

For those seeking deeper metabolic insights and precise actionable information to optimize their health, the Ultrahuman Ring Air integrates with the advanced glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is available for a suggested retail price of $349 / £280 / €325.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

