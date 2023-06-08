The Easy Guide to eSIM Installation and Activation

Share

Are you ready to try out the latest development in telecommunications technology? The mighty eSIM is an embedded feature (that’s what the “e” stands for) in many of the most advanced devices from leading manufacturers such as Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung.

As such, to take advantage of its convenient connectivity capabilities, all you need to do is purchase a plan based upon the country or countries you plan to visit (selecting an eSIM for Europe, for example) and the duration of your trip, then install it remotely and activate it upon arrival at your destination. If that still sounds a little complicated, don’t worry. We’ve explained each step of the process in greater detail below.

Before you buy…

eSIMs are a great way to take the hassle and stress out of staying connected while overseas. Having said that, there are a couple of things you need to check before you go out and purchase a plan that suits your needs. These include:

Check that your phone is compatible with eSIM technology. The current list of compatible devices is growing all the time, so you can expect more to be added to it in the near future.

Check that your handset is not locked to your network provider. Among phones that have been purchased outright, this is unlikely to be a problem, but it may be worth looking into if you’re on a long-term contract for a subsidised handset. If your phone is locked, it’s usually possible to unlock it, though you may need to pay a fee to do so.

Having confirmed the above details, it’s time to find the deal that’s right for you!

Purchase a package

eSIMs work by connecting you to a local network in a country or region over a pre-agreed period of time. There are currently eSIM packages available for over 160 destinations worldwide, while they vary in duration from between just a few days up to several months.

Check out which deal is right for your needs and add it to your cart, then go through the checkout process by paying with debit card, credit card or the payment portal of your choice. Once the transaction has gone through, a QR code will be sent to your email address containing all of the information you need to proceed.

Install the eSIM on your device

Next, it’s necessary to install the eSIM onto the device via which you intend to use it. First of all, ensure that your Wi-Fi feature is switched on and is connected to a viable network, since access to the internet is vital to completing the process.

Next, you’ll need to prepare the QR code for scanning. You can do this by opening it on another device or printing it off to make it easier to photograph using the primary device’s camera. Alternatively, you could download or screenshot the QR code on the same device.

Now, it’s necessary to access the SIM card manager function on your device. The exact location of this may vary depending on the make and model of your phone, but should be fairly easy to find within the Settings and Connections menus of your device. Scroll down the eSIM subsection and choose “Add Mobile Plan”, followed by “Scan Carrier QR Code”. You should then use your camera to take a picture of the QR code received by email, or else upload the pre-saved screenshot.

If for any reason you have problems scanning the QR code, it’s also possible to enter the reference number manually. Once the QR code has been recognised, it’s simply a matter of clicking “Confirm” and waiting for the installation to complete. This can take anywhere between 10 seconds and a couple of minutes.

Activate your eSIM profile

The final phase in the process is activation of the eSIM profile. This should only be attempted when you intend to begin using your eSIM account, i.e., once you have arrived at your destination. Again, you’ll need a Wi-Fi connection to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Next, navigate to the eSIM network within your device’s connection screen and ensure it’s turned on by toggling the bar. Then, enable both “Mobile Data” and “Data Roaming”, taking care to ensure that your home network is disabled to avoid costly roaming charges. And that’s it! Your eSIM is now set up and ready to use and the world wide web is your oyster.

eSIMs have been specifically designed to be easy to install, activate and use. However, if you encounter any problems along the way, your service provider is always on hand to help overcome any hurdles.

