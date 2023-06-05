Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple announces $3499 Vision Pro headset

Share

Apple on Monday unveiled a headset called the Vision Pro in the tech giant’s most significant product launch since the iPhone, promising that it will be “a new kind of computer”. The device, which resembles a pair of ski goggles, projects apps such as web browsers, video calls and games into a wearer’s visual field, making them appear huge. Apple said the Vision Pro, which will cost $3,499 (£2,814), will be “the most advanced personal electronics device ever” when it is released next year. The device is Apple’s first foray into augmented reality (AR), which Tim Cook, the chief executive, has said is the next major frontier in technology. Telegraph

Apple announced iOS 17, its next major update for the iPhone. The reveal came Monday during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The new iPhone software builds upon the last several versions of iOS which is important since it will likely disrupt the status quo on your iPhone. iOS 17 brings updates to FaceTime, Messages and the phone app. Last year’s software update, iOS 16 introduced the ability to edit or “unsend” messages you send via iMessage, Apple Pay Later, a major overhaul to the lock screen, revamped notifications and Live Activities. CNet

It’s finally happening. Apple is bringing back the Mac Pro with new chips designed for 2023. It’s the first big update to the Mac Pro in four years, and it completes Apple’s transition to its own Arm-powered Silicon. The new Mac Pro model will be available starting June 13th for $6,999. The new Mac Pro looks the same as the old Intel version with the cheese grater metal front, but there are some major changes on the inside. The Verge



Last year’s M2 MacBook Air was awesome. Now, imagine a version of it that’s a little bit bigger. That’s essentially what Apple announced at WWDC 2023. The latest addition to the MacBook Air family is definitely more iterative than revolutionary, with a bump in display size from 13.6-inches to 15.3-inches. Aside from the increased screen size, the newest MacBook Air seems to borrow the best of the 2022 model. It’s powered by an M2 processor, which delivered excellent performance in our testing last year. Mashable

The BBC, British Airways, Boots and Aer Lingus are among a growing number of organisations affected by a mass hack. Staff have been warned personal data including national insurance numbers and in some cases bank details may have been stolen. The cyber criminals broke into a prominent piece of software to gain access to multiple companies in one go. There are no reports of ransom demands being sought or money stolen. In the UK, the payroll services provider Zellis is one of the companies affected and it said data from eight of its client firms had been stolen. BBC

Social media companies including Google and Facebook have been urged by the EU to “immediately” start labelling content and images generated by artificial intelligence as part of a package of moves to combat fake news and disinformation from Russia. At the same time, the EU has warned Twitter that it faces “swift” sanctions if it does not comply with new digital content laws that come into effect across the bloc on 25 August. The Guardian

