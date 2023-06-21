Rightcharge partners with Green Flag to accelerate smart EV charging

Share



Charge point installation platform, Rightcharge, has partnered with UK breakdown provider, Green Flag, to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Britain by simplifying the process of installing an EV charge point at work or at home.

Green Flag users can now access Rightcharge via the Green Flag app on IOS and Android and find the right charge point in five clicks using Rightcharge’s recommendation engine.

Drivers are able to choose from a selection of home charge points, access market-leading prices from a network of over 100 vetted installers, and pay for their installation via Rightcharge. This gives added protection, in the same way that travellers get extra protection when paying their host via AirBnB.

Rightcharge’s Installer Management System, named ‘Flow’, is the secret behind their 4.7 out of 5.0 Trustpilot rating, the company claims. Flow ensures customers receive excellent service by monitoring every single customer’s journey. Customers are only shown offers from installation partners that are performing at the top of their game and as a result, each and every GreenFlag member accesses quick responses and high-quality installations.

Green Flag customers can also save on average £434 a year on energy bills and charge using electricity that is around 25% cleaner than that consumed during peak hours, by opting for a smart charger that automatically schedules charging for when it is cheapest and most sustainable.

As of the end of April 2023, there were more than 1,250,500 plug-in electric cars in the UK with over 760,000 battery-electric vehicles and 490,000 PHEVs registered.

Says Charlie Cook CEO of Rightcharge:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with GreenFlag to make EV charging easier, cleaner, cheaper and more accessible for even more drivers. We’re excited to build this relationship to create a greener, more sustainable future for Britain.”

Adds Katie Lomas Managing Director of Green Flag:

“EV ownership continues to rise in popularity amongst our customers and Rightcharge is the go-to site for drivers looking for recommendations around their home EV charging. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise to better provide a seamless driving and charging experience for our customers.”

